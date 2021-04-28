KREATOR, CRADLE OF FILTH And PARADISE LOST Featured On THE SISTERS OF MERCY Tribute Album 'Black Waves Of Adrenochrome'

Metalville Records has set a June 26 as international release date for "Black Waves Of Adrenochrome - The Sisters Of Mercy Tribute", an extraordinary tribute to one of the greatest bands of gothic rock.

With albums like "First And Last And Always" and songs like "Temple Of Love" and "This Corrosion", THE SISTERS OF MERCY celebrated worldwide chart success. Until today, the band's hits enjoy absolute cult status, and not only within the gothic/wave scene.

This tribute sampler contains rare and sought-after versions of some of the best-known SISTERS classics in a new guise, recorded by a squad of absolute cult bands from the metal and gothic scenes.

"Black Waves Of Adrenochrome - The Sisters Of Mercy Tribute" track listing:

01. FROWN - Heartland

02. ATROCITY - More

03. IN EXTREMO - This Corrosion

04. PARADISE LOST - Walk Away

05. CRADLE OF FILTH - No Time To Cry

05. DEADLOCK - Temple Of Love

06. NEVERGREEN - More

07. MARYSLIM feat. Jyrki69 - This Corrosion

08. DAEONIA - Alice

09. KREATOR - Lucretia My Reflection

10. CADAVEROUS CONDITION - Floorshow

11. DAN SWANÖ - Lucretia My Reflection

12. DREADFUL SHADOWS - 1959

13. CREMATORY - Temple of Love

14. CO BOX - Marian