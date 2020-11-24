KREATOR Announces Its Own Coffee Blend, 'Black Sunrise'

German thrash metal veterans KREATOR have collaborated with coffee roasters The Barn on their first blend, Black Sunrise. The coffee sources beans from Brazil and features a "smooth and chocolatey" taste.

The band states: "We're excited to announce our collaboration with the finest coffee roasters in Germany, The Barn. If you've visited one of their spots in Berlin, you will understand why we chose them to represent KREATOR — high quality and big flavors.

"Brazil is one of our favorite places in the world and we wanted to pay tribute to that with this deliciously smooth and chocolatey offering. Awaken to 'Black Sunrise'!"

Black Sunrise is available from TheBarn.de.

Earlier this month, KREATOR bassist Frédéric Leclercq confirmed to Moshpit Passion webzine that the band has entered a studio in Essen, Germany to begin writing, arranging and recording demos for its next album. The follow-up to 2017's "Gods Of Violence" will mark KREATOR's first album with Leclercq, who joined the group last year.

"That's what we've been doing this summer — just working on new songs," Leclercq said. "But there's not much to say about it. We're just working, and the vibe is great. That's what matters the most. If you follow Mille [Petrozza, KREATOR guitarist/vocalist] on the Internet or myself, you can tell that there's good energy, and the songs are great. I'm a fan of the band, so I want something violent and evil, so that's cool."

This past September, KREATOR guitarist Sami Yli-Sirniö described the sessions for the band's new album to Italy's Poisoned Rock as "a lot of fun," adding that the "mood" in the band "is great. And the general vibe and the atmosphere is very good," he said. "[These are] creative times for KREATOR at the moment."

Speaking about the KREATOR songwriting process, Sami said: "The main composer for KREATOR is for sure Mille. And then he likes to send us some demos over. But then we all arrange them together and bring new ideas to it and try to enhance them and sometimes bring our own ideas, of course, as well. That's what we're doing right now, and just try to make the best possible result imaginable, because we really want to work hard on the next album."

On the topic of KREATOR's musical evolution, Yli-Sirniö said: "I like to think that there's a progression all the time and we're always looking for something new. That's always what you become most afraid of, with an older band like us, after doing so many albums together — is to find a new angle and a new perspective for every album. And that is the difficult part, but it's also the challenging part and the part that I like the most. And now that we have a new member in the band, Fred, he brings a lot of new ideas and a different angle, and it's fantastic. He's also an amazing guitar player."

According to Sami, there is no set release date for KREATOR's new album, which is not expected to arrive before next summer at the earliest.

"I wish that the time tables would be more clear, because of these COVID times and so on, but it's also giving us a chance to reinvent ourselves and make the best music possible and give it all we've got," he said.

This past March, KREATOR surprise-released a new single, "666 - World Divided". The song was produced by Andy Sneap and Markus Ganter and was recorded at Hansa Tonstudios in Berlin, Germany.

The music video for "666 - World Divided" was created under the direction of Jörn Heitmann, who was responsible for the music videos for "Radio" and "Ausländer" by RAMMSTEIN.

KREATOR played its first show with Leclercq in October 2019 in Santiago, Chile.

Before joining KREATOR, Leclercq rose to fame with U.K.-based extreme power metallers DRAGONFORCE for whom he handled bass duties from 2005 until August 2019.

KREATOR's previously announced "State Of Unrest" European tour with LAMB OF GOD has been rescheduled for 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

KREATOR released a new live set, "London Apocalypticon - Live At The Roundhouse", in February via Nuclear Blast. The effort was professionally filmed and recorded on December 16, 2018 at the Roundhouse in London, England.

Leclercq's AMAHIRU project will release its self-titled debut album on November 27 via earMUSIC in Europe and the U.S. and and Ward Records in Japan.

