KORY CLARKE On How Jail Stint Inspired Title Of WARRIOR SOUL's New Album, 'Out On Bail'

WARRIOR SOUL frontman Kory Clarke spoke to Dawn Osborne of TotalRock about the inspiration for the title of the band's upcoming album, "Out On Bail". The LP will arrive on March 4 via Livewire/Cargo Records UK. Regarding the album's title track, which was made available earlier in the month, Kory said: "It's a song about a former bandmember, in another band, that was upset about something I said at his wedding which I didn't wanna go to. But anyway, I said it to his mom. And I'd had a few. [Laughs] Anyway, he didn't like it so much that he called me — he left a message on my machine saying, 'You're fired. I'm taking all your publishing. We're gonna re-record the whole album with somebody else.' And I got the message. I called him back and I said, 'Yeah, well, guess what. You're gonna find me out in front of your house with a baseball bat and it's going right over your head.' So I hung up the phone. And one day I came back to my apartment and there's a note on the door. And it says, 'Call detective' this guy. And I go, 'Yeah. As if.' Another week goes by, another note: 'Hey, give me a call…' I'm, like, 'Fuck off.' So I just hung out at different bars; I didn't stay in the neighborhood. [I figured I'd] let it go to a bench warrant, if it goes to that. Whatever; who cares. Then [the detective] called me on the phone and I actually picked up. I didn't know it was him. And he goes, 'Kory, listen. If I have to find you, I'm gonna put you on Rikers for three or four days so you get in to trial.' And I don't know if you know about Rikers Island, but it's not really a great place. [Laughs] You can look that up. And I didn't wanna spend any time at Rikers or down in The Tombs, which is another nice little dungeon they keep you in. But he said, 'Just come down.' He goes, 'I know you weren't gonna do anything, I'm pretty sure.' He goes, 'You just come down. I'll print ya, take your pictures, stick you in a cage for a little while and then we'll let you go.' So, that's what happened. I went down there to my girlfriend and that's what happened. They locked me in for a couple of hours and then they let me go. That was it… I still don't think I should have gone in in the first place. But whatever."

"Out On Bail" is described in a press release as "a statement of considerable intent" from Clarke, who is "one of rock 'n' roll's most prolific, prophetic and controversial songwriters." The LP was produced by Clarke, with additional production by Dennis Post. It was mixed and mastered by Rune Buck.

WARRIOR SOUL released a trio of albums on the Geffen major label during the '90s, beginning with its classic 1990 debut, "Last Decade Dead Century".

Having initially split in 1995 following the release of "The Space Age Playboys", WARRIOR SOUL was resurrected in 2007 by Clarke, who has issued several albums since: "Destroy The War Machine" (2008), "Stiff Middle Finger" (2012), "Back On The Lash" (2017), "Rock 'N' Roll Disease" (2019), "Cocaine And Other Good Stuff" (2020) and "Out On Bail".

