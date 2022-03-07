KORY CLARKE On Death Of Original WARRIOR SOUL Bassist PETE MCCLANAHAN: 'It's Devastating'

WARRIOR SOUL frontman Kory Clarke spoke to TotalRock Radio 's "Neil Jones Rock Show" about the recent passing of the band's original bassist Pete McClanahan. After confirming that he had no further information regarding the circumstances surrounding Pete's death, he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I just hope it's not anything stupid like what happened to [former WARRIOR SOUL drummer] Mark [Evans, who was killed in 2005]. But I don't know. No one's told me anything. It's devastating, obviously. I don't know what to say. I wish it would have been George Bush or someone like that. [Laughs]"

Asked when the last time was that he spoke to Pete, Kory said: "I think I asked him to go out on the road with me a few years ago. Yeah, that was the last time I spoke with him.

"He's kind of a mysterious character," Kory added. "You never know where he is. I heard that he had a kid and he was playing with some other guys. I don't know exactly. But he's a pretty quiet guy; he's not a Facebook/Instagram guy."

Pressed about whether he had good memories of playing with Pete, Kory said: "Yeah. He was great, man. He was a real clutch player in the studio, writing-wise. Those big riffs for 'Hero' and 'The Losers', those came out of him."

Asked if the passing of Pete and Mark makes him think more about his own mortality, Kory said: "Yeah, of course you do. I always find it interesting that when somebody dies, no matter who it is, you're, like, 'How did it happen?' Because you wanna make sure that you're not doing what they were doing. [Laughs] But, yeah, you ponder it all the time. And you just hope that you stay out of the crossfire and get through."

As a member of WARRIOR SOUL, McClanahan was a driving force behind the band's music until the mid-1990s. After being out of the group for several years, he agreed to rejoin WARRIOR SOUL in 2013 for a European tour.

McClanahan's most recent band THE WORRIED released its debut album in 2017.

Pete's death marks the second passing of a WARRIOR SOUL member in less than two decades. Back in 2005, Evans's burnt body was found in a wheelie bin in an east London car park. The 48-year-old was strangled and transported in a wheelie bin to Electric Parade, Ilford. A member of the public discovered the burning body after finding his garden fence on fire.

Evans appeared on the following WARRIOR SOUL albums: "Drugs, God & The New Republic" (1991), "Salutations From The Ghetto Nation" (1992) and "Chill Pill" (1993).