KORPIKLAANI Drops 'Niemi' Music Video

Finnish folk metallers KORPIKLAANI will release their new studio album, "Jylhä", on February 5 via Nuclear Blast Records. The official music video for the disc's latest single, "Niemi", can be seen below.

"Niemi" is a fast-paced and catchy neckbreaker which is reminiscent of KORPIKLAANI's heavier past, and it is accompanied by a good old-fashioned performance video that showcases KORPIKLAANI doing what it does best.

Singer Jonne Järvelä commented: "'Niemi' was one of the first songs for this album. I had a feeling after 'Kulkija' that a next album could be the fastest and hardest ever in KORPIKLAANI's history. I looked at my Flying V, picked it up and here we are!"

The meaning of "Niemi" ("The Cape"): "Lake Bodom 1960, "Bloody Pentecost". Four youngsters, Irmeli Björklund, Anja Mäki, Seppo Boisman and Nils Gustafsson were the target of a murderer on their camping trip. The sole survivor was Nils Gustafsson, who was badly injured. The summery triple murder on the lake side shocked the whole of Finland. In the story, the narrator is on a meadow near the lake spending a summer morning, when the surroundings come alive and the narrator hears the call 'Come to the end of the cape, terrible things have happened.' Everyone who heard the call quickly heads towards the murder cape. The story is carried by stagnant time and the momentary nature portraits. The murders of Lake Bodom remain unsolved."

Director Markku Kirves said: "In this video, I just wanted to capture the band's insane energy on stage. So here's KORPIKLAANI with cold and fire, smoke and leather!"

"Jylhä" — which has no direct meaning, can be described as "majestic" and it can also be described as wild, rugged in a strong beautiful way — will be available as a digital album, CD, black vinyl, and grass green vinyl (limited to 300 pieces).

KORPIKLAANI is unique. Their blend of Finnish folk music and heavy metal is like no other. Like traditional folk music that tells tales of joy, heartbreak, and stories of old, KORPIKLAANI brings new life to these tales adding the high energy of rock 'n' roll and heavy metal. What you hear on the record is what you hear live; authentic, honest, and a lot of fun. KORPIKLAANI is a natural representation of our journey in this life, bringing music and emotions that can have you dancing all night, to quiet moments of melancholy.

"Jylhä" continues this journey with a collection of tales of folklore, nature, celebration, and three stories of murder, including the infamous Lake Bodom murders.

Jonne states: "'Jylhä' is not just a battering heavy metal record, it's also our most volatile full-length album to date. For example, some of the new songs feature energetic punk rock influences and there are even some audible laid-back reggae-rhythms, like our first single, 'Leväluhta'."

"Jylhä" track listing:

01. Verikoira

02. Niemi

03. Leväluhta

04. Mylly

05. Tuuleton

06. Sanaton Maa

07. Kiuru

08. Miero

09. Pohja

10. Huolettomat

11. Anolan Aukeat

12. Pidot

13. Juuret

