KORPIKLAANI Announces 'Jylhä' Album, Drops 'Leväluhta' Single

Finnish folk metallers KORPIKLAANI will release their new studio album, "Jylhä", on February 5, 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records.

"Jylhä" — which has no direct meaning, can be described as "majestic" and it can also be described as wild, rugged in a strong beautiful way — will be available as a digital album, CD, black vinyl, and grass green vinyl (limited to 300 pieces).

In celebration of the happy news, the band has released a music video for the first single, "Leväluhta".

KORPIKLAANI is unique. Their blend of Finnish folk music and heavy metal is like no other. Like traditional folk music that tells tales of joy, heartbreak, and stories of old, KORPIKLAANI brings new life to these tales adding the high energy of rock 'n' roll and heavy metal. What you hear on the record is what you hear live; authentic, honest, and a lot of fun. KORPIKLAANI is a natural representation of our journey in this life, bringing music and emotions that can have you dancing all night, to quiet moments of melancholy.

"Jylhä" continues this journey with a collection of tales of folklore, nature, celebration, and three stories of murder, including the infamous Lake Bodom murders.

Singer Jonne states: "'Jylhä' is not just a battering heavy metal record, it's also our most volatile full-length album to date. For example, some of the new songs feature energetic punk rock influences and there are even some audible laid-back reggae-rhythms, like our first single, 'Leväluhta'."

Leväluhta (or Levänluhta) is a spring in Isokyrö. The remains of approximately a hundred Iron Age bodies have been found buried there, and it remains unclear why the deceased were laid to rest in the spring. In the story, the narrator himself is one of the buried, floating in the lap of clear water beyond time and knowledge. The video tells us a fictional story about what may have happened in the mystical Leväluhta...

"Jylhä" track listing:

01. Verikoira

02. Niemi

03. Leväluhta

04. Mylly

05. Tuuleton

06. Sanaton Maa

07. Kiuru

08. Miero

09. Pohja

10. Huolettomat

11. Anolan Aukeat

12. Pidot

13. Juuret

