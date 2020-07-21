KORN's RAY LUZIER On Dealing With Coronavirus Crisis: 'We're Trying To Make The Best Of It'

In a new interview with Eric Black Was Here's "Rockcast", KORN drummer Ray Luzier poke about how he has been dealing with the coronavirus crisis. He said (see video below): "It is what it is, man. What can we do? It's a worldwide pandemic. It's crazy, it's nuts. No one predicted this — well, some people did, but that's a whole other topic.

"It's funny, 'cause me and my wife always talk about it: 'Hey, if KORN breaks up tomorrow, do we have enough dough to make it another year or two before you find another gig?' 'Cause I've lived my whole entire life as a musician, and that's a giant roller coaster, as most people know. You don't just hit the jackpot and get this gig and you're set for life. That's the smallest miniscule of musicians on this planet. Most people are working at a coffee shop or they're bussing tables, trying to get that one gig that gets 'em…

"I was fortunate enough… I played with David Lee Roth, I played with Jake E. Lee and the DeLeo brothers in ARMY OF ANYONE — I've had some really good gigs through the years, done a ton of sessions," he continued. "I landed the KORN gig in '07. This is my 13th year with them, and it's been amazing — it's unbelievable. But if you had told me 13 years ago I'd be in KORN for 13 years, I would have laughed in your face. So you just don't know. There's no crystal ball.

"For something like this, a virus to come out, and then to stop all sporting events and all entertainment… And let's face it: music is a giant release for people. They wanna go to see shows. People come up to us after a KORN show, or they go up to Jonathan [Davis, vocals], and say, 'Man, if it wasn't for your music, I would have committed suicide.' 'You got me through a divorce.' 'You got me through a death.' It's ginormous.

"So this is very weird and unethical, but we're making the best of it. We all have home studios. We're writing and recording. We're trying to make the best of it."

KORN's latest album, "The Nothing", came out last September. The disc debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart with 33,000 equivalent album units earned (of which 29,000 were in album sales) in its first week of release.

"The Nothing" was released via Roadrunner/Elektra. The follow-up to 2016's "The Serenity Of Suffering" was once again produced by Nick Raskulinecz.

