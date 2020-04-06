KORN's RAY LUZIER Is Wearing 'Follow The Leader' Mask To Grocery Store

KORN drummer Ray Luzier is following current Centers For Disease And Prevention guidelines by wearing cloth face coverings in public to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Earlier today, Luzier shared an Instagram photo of him donning a special KORN face mask as he went to his local supermarket. He wrote in an accompanying caption: "When we wore these masks for the Follow the Leader anniversary shows, I never thought I'd actually be wearing them to the grocery store for safety.. Stay home people or wear masks if you have to be out & wash yer damn hands a LOT. ? #stayhome #wereallinthistogether #allinthistogether #doyourpart #alonetogether #korn #allsaints #dillonoptics #davidyurman #staythefuckhome"
According to the CDC, we now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms ("asymptomatic") and that even those who eventually develop symptoms ("pre-symptomatic") can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms. In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
It is critical to emphasize that maintaining six-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus. CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.
More than 1.3 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 74,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.
There is no known cure yet for the flu-like virus, which originated in China.
U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.
The elderly — especially those with heart, lung and immunological conditions — are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.
