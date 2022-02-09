KORN's New Album Was Originally Supposed To Be An EP

In a new interview with Thomann, KORN guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer discussed the inspiration for the band's new album, "Requiem", which was written and recorded entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're so used to having the world as our playground to go and explore. We've been doing this for 25 or more years [now]. And all of a sudden somebody says, 'You can't do that anymore.' We're, like, 'What? What do you mean? I don't know what to do. I'm fucking going crazy.'

"That's how we started the record," he continued. "We were literally going crazy. And I called up my guys and I was, like, 'Yo, Jonathan [Davis, vocals], Head [guitar], can we get over there? Can we get an engineer in there? Can we get a guitar tech just to start coming up with ideas and write some songs?'

"Originally it was supposed to be an EP," Munky added. "And then we were, like, 'well, we have enough songs now to put out an album.' It was, like, nine [songs]; that's not really an album and it's not really an EP."

"Requiem", was released on February 4 via Loma Vista Recordings. The band celebrated the LP's arrival with a special record-release event on February 3 at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles, California. "Requiem Mass" saw the Southern California heavy music pioneers perform an intimate set in front of a 300 attendees.

"Requiem" was produced by Chris Collier and KORN.

KORN kicked off a short run of shows with SYSTEM OF A DOWN on January 31 in Phoenix, followed by dates in San Diego (February 1) and Los Angeles (February 4 and February 5). KORN's headlining tour with CHEVELLE and CODE ORANGE will launch March 4.

