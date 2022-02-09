KORN's New Album Was Originally Supposed To Be An EP

February 9, 2022 0 Comments

KORN's New Album Was Originally Supposed To Be An EP

In a new interview with Thomann, KORN guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer discussed the inspiration for the band's new album, "Requiem", which was written and recorded entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're so used to having the world as our playground to go and explore. We've been doing this for 25 or more years [now]. And all of a sudden somebody says, 'You can't do that anymore.' We're, like, 'What? What do you mean? I don't know what to do. I'm fucking going crazy.'

"That's how we started the record," he continued. "We were literally going crazy. And I called up my guys and I was, like, 'Yo, Jonathan [Davis, vocals], Head [guitar], can we get over there? Can we get an engineer in there? Can we get a guitar tech just to start coming up with ideas and write some songs?'

"Originally it was supposed to be an EP," Munky added. "And then we were, like, 'well, we have enough songs now to put out an album.' It was, like, nine [songs]; that's not really an album and it's not really an EP."

"Requiem", was released on February 4 via Loma Vista Recordings. The band celebrated the LP's arrival with a special record-release event on February 3 at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles, California. "Requiem Mass" saw the Southern California heavy music pioneers perform an intimate set in front of a 300 attendees.

"Requiem" was produced by Chris Collier and KORN.

KORN kicked off a short run of shows with SYSTEM OF A DOWN on January 31 in Phoenix, followed by dates in San Diego (February 1) and Los Angeles (February 4 and February 5). KORN's headlining tour with CHEVELLE and CODE ORANGE will launch March 4.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).