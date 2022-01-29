KORN's MUNKY Says He Had COVID-19 For Second Time: 'I've Got A Kick-Ass Immune System'

In a new interview with France's United Rock Nations, KORN guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer was asked about his health, four months after he was forced to sit out some of the band's shows as a result of testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. "I'm well," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I'm healthy. I've this stupid COVID crap; I've had it twice now. I had it [the second time] two weeks ago, and finally I got through. So I'm healthy. I've got a kick-ass immune system. We're planning shows at the end of the month and then we're planning a tour in March and then we're planning to come to Europe and play some big festivals and get to come to France. So I'm really excited. I haven't been there in a long time and I miss it."

Last month, Shaffer reflected on the fact that he was one of three members of KORN — along with singer Jonathan Davis and drummer Ray Luzier — to contract COVID-19 during the band's recently completed U.S. tour. Speaking to Finland's Chaoszine, he said: "When the tour started, Jonathan was so worried about getting it. He was so fucking freaked out. He wouldn't leave his bus. He wouldn't leave his hotel. The only time we saw him was when he was out on the stage. [We were going], 'Hey, man. Good to see you,' rocking out. At the end of the show, bam — back to his bus. It was kind of funny; there was something quite funny about it. But then he still managed to get it. But then I'm thinking, like, well, we're up on stage. There's thousands of people screaming at us with their germs and air. And, of course. I'm surprised that everybody didn't get it."

James went on to say that he believes KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch had COVID-19 in 2020. "But he's protected by God," Munky said.

Asked what it was like being back out on the road for the first time in more than a year, Munky said: "It was fun — it was fun all the way until I got a positive result. And I was, like, 'Fuck!' And then I was in hell. It was like [going from] the best thing to the worst. I was staying in Salt Lake City. I had all the symptoms, and it was terrible… There was a little bit of [mental hell as well] — seeing videos of my fill-in play on stage [with KORN while I was recovering from COVID-19]. And they came through L.A., which is where we're from, and some West Coast shows that I missed. That was frustrating; that was a little challenging, actually. But nothing a little NyQuil [cold, cough and flu medicine] can't handle. [Laughs]"

As a result of Davis's infection in August, KORN postponed six dates and canceled two on its U.S. tour. A month later, Munky also contracted COVID-19 and was temporarily replaced by J.R. Bareis from LOVE AND DEATH. In October, Luzier became the third member of the band to get infected, forcing him to miss three shows on KORN's U.S. tour. Filling in for him was FEVER 333's Aric Improta.

Davis, who was reportedly fully vaccinated, had been taking a seat on a custom throne near the drum riser at KORN's later shows due to lingering effects of his bout with COVID-19.

KORN's new album, "Requiem", will arrive on February 4 via Loma Vista Recordings. The official music video for the disc's first single, "Start The Healing", directed by Tim Saccenti (FLYING LOTUS, RUN THE JEWELS, DEPECHE MODE), was made available in November.

"Requiem" was produced by Chris Collier and KORN.

