KORN's MUNKY On JOEY JORDISON: He Was 'Caring, Compassionate And An Amazing Musician'

KORN guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer has paid tribute to Joey Jordison, who died earlier this week at the age of 46. The founding SLIPKNOT drummer's family confirmed that Jordinson passed away "peacefully in his sleep" on Monday of an unspecified cause.

KORN recruited Jordison in 2007 to join them on tour when drummer David Silveria went on hiatus from the band. Joey also appeared in the music video for KORN's single "Evolution".

Just hours after the news of Jordison's death was made public, Shaffer told TMZ: "I'm in shock. I can't believe it. That guy is such a fucking warrior. He loved drums, loved music, loved playing. He would jump in and play with anybody if he felt like it was a passion. He just loved heavy music. He loved playing his instrument. It's very sad — it's very sad that he's gone so young."

Asked what legacy Joey leaves behind, Munky said: "What an amazing fucking drummer! What amazing drummer. The most energy I've seen any drummer have ever.

"I have so many good memories about this guy," he added. "We did a tour back in, I think, 2005. And he had his own bus with another backing singer of the band; his name is Kalen. They became really close. Their bus was called the 'Dragon Bus' and our bus was called the 'Pirate Bus.' And it was always, like, 'Who partied harder? The pirates or the dragons?' And they'd be, like, 'Dragons.' And then we'd go, 'Pirates.' It was an inside kind of thing that we did on tour.

"He'll always be remembered by me as somebody that's caring, compassionate and an amazing musician."

As for what message he had for Joey's family, Munky said: "I would like to tell his family and his bandmates that I'm truly sorry that we've lost him. And I'm in shock. I can't believe it. And I just wanna send them all my love."

According to TMZ, Joey's family said they will hold a private funeral service for him, but it's unclear when that will happen.

SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.

Several years ago, Jordison overcame the neurological condition acute transverse myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord which damages nerve fibers, which ultimately led to the drummer temporarily losing the use of his legs.

Back in 2014, SLIPKNOT singer Corey Taylor told Metal Hammer that firing Jordison after 18 years was "one of the hardest decisions" the group ever made, adding that Joey is "in a place in his life" which is "not where we are."

