KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS Was 'Totally Wiped Out' By His COVID-19 Battle

November 18, 2021 0 Comments

KORN singer Jonathan Davis says that he was "totally wiped out" by his recent battle with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Three months ago, it was announced that Davis tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of his infection, the band postponed six dates and canceled two on its recent U.S. tour. A month later, KORN guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer also contracted COVID-19 and was temporarily replaced by J.R. Bareis, who is also in the band LOVE AND DEATH with KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch. In October, KORN drummer Ray Luzier became the third member of the band to get infected, forcing him to miss three shows on KORN's U.S. tour. Filling in for him was FEVER 333's Aric Improta.

Davis discussed his COVID-19 experience in a new interview with Lou Brutus of HardDrive Radio. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I tested positive on the 14th of August. I was at a gig in Scranton. My girl had tested positive three days prior, I believe. So I was hoping [I wouldn't get infected]. I kept testing. I was, like, negative, negative, negative. I was, like 'Oh, I just dodged a bullet.' Then [I tested] positive. And I was scared shitless; I was freaking out. They rushed me right to the hospital and they did all these tests on me. They said, 'Okay, it doesn't look like you have the markers for the bad. We'll let you go.' And it never went into my lungs. I was totally wiped out. I couldn't move — just the body aches. I didn't eat for a month, damn near. But thank God it didn't get into my lungs; that would have freaked me really out. But I got through it and tested negative on the 25th, I think, and I played a show the next day. And I was beat up, but I just couldn't find it in my heart… I just wanted to get through it because I saw how happy people were to see live music. And I just didn't wanna let anyone down. So I'm, like, 'I'm gonna just sit down and get through this. At least it's a live show. And I'm just gonna give it all.' And we just pulled it off. I did the whole tour. Unfortunately, Munky got it and Ray got it. But we got through it. We just had some bad luck. But it is what it is. And we're here all alive and happy. So it was overall a good thing."

Davis, who was reportedly fully vaccinated, had been taking a seat on a custom throne near the drum riser at KORN's later shows due to lingering effects of his bout with COVID-19.

In video footage of KORN's August 27 concert in Tinley Park, Illinois — Jonathan's first gig back after revealing his positive diagnosis — he could be seen walking slowly around the stage, coughing and appearing to take a minute to catch his breath. According to TMZ, Davis also took occasional hits from an oxygen tank set up near this throne.

KORN's new album, "Requiem", will arrive on February 4, 2022 via Loma Vista Recordings. The official music video for the disc's first single, "Start The Healing", directed by Tim Saccenti (FLYING LOTUS, RUN THE JEWELS, DEPECHE MODE), was made available last week.

"Requiem" was produced by Chris Collier and KORN.

Fans had been anticipating new music after KORN previewed a snippet of "Start The Healing" within an augmented reality filter and billboards bearing the band's iconic logo began appearing worldwide earlier in the month.

"Requiem" is available for pre-order in an array of collectible formats. These include an exclusive silver vinyl variant strictly limited to 1,000 copies.

