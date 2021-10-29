KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS To Play The Villain In New Horror Movie 'The Devil's Tree'

October 29, 2021 0 Comments

KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS To Play The Villain In New Horror Movie 'The Devil's Tree'

According to Bloody Disgusting, KORN singer Jonathan Davis stars in VFX artist-turned-director Joshua Petrino's independent horror film "The Devil's Tree". He will play the villain, "The Pet", in the film, which also stars Addy Miller (little girl teddy bear zombie from "The Walking Dead") and Nick Principe ("Laid To Rest").

"Jonathan did an amazing job as our villain," Petrino said. "He really helped us create a memorable character and it was a lot of fun working with him."

"The Devil's Tree" film synopsis: "After visiting a landmark tree rumored to be a gateway to hell, a group of friends holds a pitiful house party where, without explanation, they realize they mentally can't bring themselves to leave. Shortly after this revelation, torment and slaughter begin at the hands of a supernatural killer with a warped, sadistic sense of humor."

Not long after "The Devil's Tree" started being developed in 2013, Petrino told LAHorror.com about his vision for the film: "I'm a movie nerd through and through so I think everything I love and have watched over and over again will have an influence on this but fans of those films are sure to enjoy it. That is the crowd we are going for. We want to establish our characters as quickly as possible so we can get right to their downfall. Why should we bore you with a long setup, long dialogue and semantics? Let's try to make you like these poeple ASAP and then take them away from you."

He added: " All the characters are based on people I know with the exception of the killer. We've written them in a way where they could each have their own movie. I think it's important that our characters are interesting enough to deserve their time on screen. They're not really kids, to be honest. They're old friends that are kinda forced into hanging out again despite all of them growing up and going their separate ways…They aren't idiots. In fact, most of them are above average intelligence and most of them would react how any person would."


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).