KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS Thanks Fans For Their Support During His COVID-19 Recovery

KORN singer Jonathan Davis has thanked fans for their support, nearly a month after it was announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of his infection, the band postponed six dates and canceled two on its current U.S. tour.
Davis, who was reportedly fully vaccinated, took to his Instagram earlier today (Saturday, September 11) to write: "I'm not really good at this. I only know how to express my emotions is thru singing. I cannot thank all the people who prayed and wished me healing enough. In my whole career I've never felt so much love. I just want you all to know how much I love and appreciate all of you. I'm feeling better as each day passes."
Although Davis is no longer contagious with the virus, he has been taking a seat on a custom throne near the drum riser at KORN's recent shows due to lingering effects of his bout with COVID-19.
In video footage of KORN's August 27 concert in Tinley Park, Illinois — Jonathan's first gig back after revealing his positive diagnosis — he could be seen walking slowly around the stage, coughing and appearing to take a minute to catch his breath. According to TMZ, Davis also took occasional hits from an oxygen tank set up near this throne.
Earlier this week, KORN guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer also tested positive for COVID-19. He is being temporarily replaced on the road by J.R. Bareis, who is also in the band LOVE AND DEATH with KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch.
Bareis played his first concert of 2021 with KORN this past Thursday night (September 9) at USANA Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Bareis is not the only session musician who is playing with KORN right now. Bassist Roberto "Ra" Díaz (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) is filling in for Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu on KORN's current tour after Fieldy announced in June that he would sit out the trek in order to "heal" after "falling back" on some of his "bad habits."
