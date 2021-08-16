KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS Tests Positive For COVID-19; Five More Shows Postponed, Two Dates Canceled

Two days after postponing its show in Scranton, Pennsylvania because a person "within the KORN camp" tested positive for COVID-19," the band has now rescheduled an additional five dates on its current U.S. tour due to the fact that singer Jonathan Davis contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

KORN shared the news of the postponement in a statement posted on social media. The band wrote: "We really appreciate your patience as we work out the next steps for our tour.

"On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for Covid, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute. As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows.

"As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done. Jonathan's spirits are high, and he's resting and recovering now.

"We're as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we'll get through it though, and we can't wait to see you once we're back, firing on all cylinders once again.

"We thank you all for your love and support!"

The following shows are going to be rescheduled:

Aug. 14 - Scranton, PA moving to Sep. 25

Aug. 17 - Wantagh, NY moving to Sep. 28

Aug. 18 - Holmdel, NJ moving to Sep. 26

Aug. 20 - Hartford, CT moving to Oct. 2

Aug. 21 - Mansfield, MA moving to Oct. 1

Aug. 22 - Gilford, NH moving to Oct. 3

The following dates are being canceled due to scheduling conflicts:

Aug. 24 - Darien Center, NY*

Aug. 25 - Syracuse, NY*

* Ticketholders for these two dates will be contacted for refunds.

In the past couple of weeks, a number of high-profile hard rock and heavy metal artists — including IRON MAIDEN's Bruce Dickinson, TESLA, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SHINEDOWN and LIMP BIZKIT — have called off shows or played concerts without members who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The cancelations and the increased number of COVID-19 infections are driven in large part by the fact that the delta variant of the coronavirus, now the most common strain circulating in the United States, has a supercharged transmissibility, driven in part by how the mutated virus behaves in the body after infection.

New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 illness are spreading in the United States and other countries. Current data suggest that COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States offer protection against most variants. However, some variants might cause illness in some people after they are fully vaccinated.

According to Healthline, data so far suggests efficacy rates against the delta variant of more than 67 percent for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 72 to 95 percent for the Moderna vaccine, and 64 to 96 percent for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Even though vaccines offer different ranges of protection, experts say getting fully vaccinated is crucial.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said earlier in the month that while vaccinated people can carry and spread the virus in what is known as "breakthrough infections," people largely driving the current surge were unvaccinated.

As the virus spreads, it can mutate and create more dangerous variants. Consequently, "there could be a variant that's lingering out there that can push aside delta," Fauci said.

