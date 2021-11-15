KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS Says 'Requiem' Was 'One Of The Best Album Experiences' He Has Had

KORN frontman Jonathan Davis spoke to Carlota of Audacy Check In about the band's upcoming album, "Requiem", which will arrive on February 4, 2022 via Loma Vista Recordings. The official music video for the disc's first single, "Start The Healing", directed by Tim Saccenti (FLYING LOTUS, RUN THE JEWELS, DEPECHE MODE), was made available last week.

Speaking about how "Start The Healing" and the rest of "Requiem" compares to previous KORN material, Davis said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's different. We're always constantly evolving. There's still our core sound there. But this time we did this, we had the luxury, we were on a forced timeout; we had all the time in the world.

"Every single KORN record I've ever done, the band gets all the time in the world to get their stuff done, and the way I write and do my thing, I have to have the music all done and then I can do what I do," he continued. "And they always book some tour, and it's coming up, and I'm always hurrying and rushing to try and get it done. So this time, we had time. We came together. We'd do it in blocks — a week block, and write a week, and then be off. [We'd do that] once a month. I think we did three or four sessions and got the record recorded. It took me four or five months to do vocals. But overall, we're really, really proud of it. We produced it with Chris Collier, who's really good. And it was one of the best album experiences I've had."

On the subject of experimenting with different vocal styles in "Start The Healing", Jonathan said: "There's a lot of stuff going on in there. I spent a lot of time layering vocals and using different microphones and doing all kinds of stuff that takes time and patience that most producers and singers don't wanna do, 'cause it just sucks. But I'm at a point in my life where I have the freedom and the ability and the means to really do what I want and take the time and really present something the way that's artistic and I love."

Due to the effects of COVID-19 and the inability to play live shows for the first time in KORN's illustrious career, "Requiem" was conceived out of very different circumstances than the majority of the band's catalog. It is an album born of time and the ability to create without pressure. Energized by a new creative process free of time constraints, KORN was able to do things with "Requiem" that the past two decades haven't always afforded them, such as taking additional time to experiment together or diligently recording to analog tape — processes which unearthed newfound sonic dimension and texture in their music.

"Requiem" is available for pre-order in an array of collectible formats. These include an exclusive silver vinyl variant strictly limited to 1,000 copies.

"Requiem" track listing:

01. Forgotten

02. Let The Dark Do The Rest

03. Start The Healing

04. Lost In The Grandeur

05. Disconnect

06. Hopeless And Beaten

07. Penance To Sorrow

08. My Confession

09. Worst Is On Its Way

