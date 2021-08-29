KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS Is 'Still Struggling With COVID After-Effects'

KORN singer Jonathan Davis is "still struggling with COVID after-effects," two weeks after it was announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As a result of his infection, the band was forced to postpone six dates on its current U.S. tour.

Earlier today, KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch released a video message in which he offered an update on Davis's health. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Shoutout to Indianapolis/Noblesville, Indiana… My God, you guys gave us so much love last night. We appreciate you so much. Jonathan Davis is still struggling with the COVID after-effects. He's physically weak and having a mental battle. And any type of love, light and energy you can throw at him — prayers, all of it. We have shows coming up, so all of you guys, check the dates. Whatever show you're going to, throw him some love and energy, man — he needs you more than ever."

A few of KORN's shows had to be canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

KORN's first concert following Davis's COVID-19 diagnosis took place on August 27 in Tinley Park, Illinois.

In the past month and a half, a number of other high-profile hard rock and heavy metal artists — including IRON MAIDEN's Bruce Dickinson, TESLA, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SHINEDOWN and LIMP BIZKIT — have also called off shows or played concerts without members who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The cancelations and the increased number of COVID-19 infections are driven in large part by the fact that the delta variant of the coronavirus, now the most common strain circulating in the United States, has a supercharged transmissibility, driven in part by how the mutated virus behaves in the body after infection.

New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 illness are spreading in the United States and other countries. Current data suggest that COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States offer protection against most variants. However, some variants might cause illness in some people after they are fully vaccinated.

Even though vaccines offer different ranges of protection, experts say getting fully vaccinated is crucial.

