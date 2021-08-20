KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS Is 'On The Mend' After Contracting COVID-19

KORN singer Jonathan Davis is "on the mend," less than a week after it was announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of his infection, the band was forced to postpone six dates on its current U.S. tour.

Earlier today, KORN released the following update on Davis's health: "Thank you all for your words of support and well wishes for Jonathan Davis. He is on the mend, and we will be ready to bring this energy back to Chicago in one week. Head to Kornofficial.com for all upcoming and rescheduled dates."

KORN's next concert is set to take place on August 27 in Tinley Park, Illinois.

In the past month, a number of other high-profile hard rock and heavy metal artists — including IRON MAIDEN's Bruce Dickinson, TESLA, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SHINEDOWN and LIMP BIZKIT — have also called off shows or played concerts without members who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The cancelations and the increased number of COVID-19 infections are driven in large part by the fact that the delta variant of the coronavirus, now the most common strain circulating in the United States, has a supercharged transmissibility, driven in part by how the mutated virus behaves in the body after infection.

New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 illness are spreading in the United States and other countries. Current data suggest that COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States offer protection against most variants. However, some variants might cause illness in some people after they are fully vaccinated.

According to Healthline, data so far suggests efficacy rates against the delta variant of more than 67 percent for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 72 to 95 percent for the Moderna vaccine, and 64 to 96 percent for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Even though vaccines offer different ranges of protection, experts say getting fully vaccinated is crucial.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said earlier in the month that while vaccinated people can carry and spread the virus in what is known as "breakthrough infections," people largely driving the current surge were unvaccinated.

As the virus spreads, it can mutate and create more dangerous variants. Consequently, "there could be a variant that's lingering out there that can push aside delta," Fauci said.

