KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS Contributes Exclusive Song To 'Elex II' Video Game

KORN frontman Jonathan Davis has contributed an exclusive song, "Elex", to "Elex II", which is coming soon to PC, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

"Elex II" is the sequel to "Elex", the vintage open-world role-playing experience from the award-winning creators of the "Gothic" and "Risen" series "Piranha Bytes". "Elex II" returns to the post-apocalyptic science fantasy world of Magalan, with massive environments that can be explored with unrivaled freedom via jetpack — you will be able to move through the epic story any way you want!

Several years after Jax defeated the Hybrid, a new threat arrives from the sky, unleashing the dangerous powers of dark Elex and endangering all life on the planet. In order to defend the peace on Magalan and the safety of his own family, Jax embarks on a mission to convince the factions to unite against the invaders, as well as a personal quest to find his son, Dex, who got separated from him.

Dive into a huge, hand-crafted, completely unique world with multiple factions and diverse environments set in a post-apocalyptic science fantasy universe.

In a 2019 interview with Kerrang!, Jonathan confirmed that he is a huge fan of video games, saying: "I love playing kids games. I did play Fortnite here and there, but I'm not into the battle royale shit, I'm into the storyline. I'm really into the LEGO games, I just started 'Red Dead Redemption II'. Anything where I'm not having my ass handed to me by an eight-year-old kid! It's insane how these kids talk during multiplay. I fear for the future, bro."

