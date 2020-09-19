KORN's FIELDY Says 'The Devil Went Down To Georgia' Was 'One Of The Hardest Songs' He's Ever Had To Learn

KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu spoke to Rock Titan TV about how difficult it has been for him and his bandmates to not be able to tour extensively behind their "The Nothing" album due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. He said: "Well, it was hard. We got lucky enough to [have done] the BREAKING [BENJAMIN] tour on 'The Nothing'. No, we didn't get to support it as much as we wanted to. It's one of our most favorite records we're most proud of, because it was [made] during the roughest times [for singer Jonathan Davis]. The whole tour finished with BREAKING BEN, to the last day, and that's when the whole world shut down. We were, like, 'Wow.' We were so thankful we got to at least finish that tour. We didn't get to properly [tour behind the album], but I still think everybody knows about it, and it reached everybody it was supposed to reach.

"Once you let your music go, it's no longer our music — it's for them," he explained. "We did it for them. We think we're in control, and that's when we get a rude awakening. And you can only get on to the next thing and keep moving forward."

Fieldy also talked about KORN's recently released cover of THE CHARLIE DANIELS BAND classic "The Devil Went Down To Georgia", featuring a guest appearance by rapper YelaWolf. He said: "It was tough, man. That was one of the hardest songs I've ever had to learn. That's insane. And Head and Munky pulling the fiddles off, but they played it on guitar. Man, those are ripping parts. And that song structure is insane. They were so ahead of their time. I'm just blown away. And it's featuring YelaWolf; we did a collaboration. Hopefully we won't do that one live, because I'm gonna have to sit at home and practice."

All proceeds from KORN's version of "The Devil Went Down To Georgia" will be donated to Awakening Youth, a nonprofit organization devoted to young people faced with the loss of a parent due to divorce, addiction, death, being surrendered for adoption, or other reasons.

"The Nothing" was released in September 2019 via Roadrunner/Elektra. The follow-up to 2016's "The Serenity Of Suffering" was once again produced by Nick Raskulinecz.

