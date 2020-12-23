KORN's FIELDY On Coronavirus Crisis: 'I've Never Seen Anything Like This In My Life'

KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu spoke to "Offstage With DWP" about how he and his family have been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. He said (see video below): "All I can say is you've gotta try to not really give in to talking about it, because talking about everything going on in the world, you find you're never gonna get those 20 minutes to an hour back. For example, my son was bored yesterday. Well, it has nothing to do with the world shutting down. He's bored, and he has a little band together. And he got a new guitar player that's really good. And he's, like, 'He's really good.' And I go, 'You wanna be better? You're sitting on your phone right now.' I go, 'Go get your guitar.' And he went and got his guitar.

"When you guys are sitting at home, go pick up your guitar and pick up your instrument. What do you like to do? Go start a project, man. I've been doing a lot of painting. If I'm not doing music, [I'm] painting. Have multiple projects.

"This is all gonna pass, man," Fieldy continued. "If we all can just chill out, it's gonna pass, and we will be back rocking. And when we do, it's gonna be like letting bulls out of cages. And it's gonna be the most insane, probably, crowds we've ever seen in our life, and insane performances from bands ever, because you have a bunch of tied up bulls… We're being held back, and when you let us loose, it's gonna be on and poppin', man — it's gonna be crazy. But meanwhile, while on lockdown, write some songs, man. Pick up your guitar or your instrument. Pick up some painting. Get into a project. 'Cause it's not easy. Everyone I talk to, they try to act like they have it together, and they don't. Because this is the hardest times… I'm 50, and I've never seen anything like this in my life. And we're world travelers.

"So, what can we do? Not talk about it, and try to get into a project and do our best," Fieldy added. "Yeah, I fall short and I get in there and talk about it a little bit sometimes, but I'd rather not. I'd rather talk about how we're gonna overcome this and reinvent it and recreate it and we're gonna come through it. We're all gonna be back, and we're all gonna figure this out. And if anybody's got ideas, let's brainstorm on 'em. We're gonna make it happen. I don't know how, but we're gonna make it happen."

Fieldy's STILLWELL side project released its third album, "Supernatural Miracle", in September.

KORN's latest LP, "The Nothing", arrived in September 2019 via Roadrunner/Elektra. The follow-up to 2016's "The Serenity Of Suffering" was once again produced by Nick Raskulinecz.

Fieldy's 2009 memoir, "Got The Life: My Journey Of Addiction, Faith, Recovery And Korn", detailed his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction during KORN's early years and how he became a born-again Christian to help get his life together and get sober.

