KORN's Entire 'The Nothing' Record-Release Performance To Be Aired During 'PlayOn Fest' Virtual Music Festival

KORN's entire groundbreaking performance filmed inside of a living art installation celebrating the release of the band's 2019 album "The Nothing" will be aired during Warner Music Group's first-of-its-kind virtual music festival, PlayOn Fest, supporting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO), powered by the UN Foundation. As part of a spectacular three-day live streaming event, PlayOn Fest promises to bring energy and high production values from world-class stages (including Coachella, Sydney Opera House, Lollapalooza, Apollo Theater, Bonnaroo, The O2 Arena, Primavera Sound, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Rock In Rio, Global Citizen, and more) to music fans hungry for communal live experiences. Warner Music Group labels have opened up their vaults to relive epic show-stopping performances for this one-time-only live viewing event. Watch the PlayOn Fest official trailer below.
KORN said in a statement: "With so many of us stuck inside, we thought it'd be a perfect time to give you all something very special that no one aside from a handful of fans have seen: the complete live performance of The Nothing release event back in Sept. '19."
A few months ago, KORN singer Jonathan Davis told Kerrang! magazine about "The Nothing" record-release show: "[We played] in this little warehouse, with around 50 diehard fans, and we played three or four new songs. We had suspension artists, stuff like the wire man from the album cover, hanging there spinning. It was really cool."
Kicked off by LL COOL J this Friday, April 24 at noon ET, PlayOn Fest will stream live on April 24-26 for 72 hours straight exclusively via Songkick's YouTube channel. Warner Music Group has also launched a pre-sale of exclusive PlayOn Fest merch, with all proceeds going to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. In addition, fans will be encouraged to click-to-donate throughout the three-day-event. Donations will support WHO's work to track and understand the spread of the virus; to ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information; and to accelerate development of a vaccine and treatments for all who need them.
For more information, visit PlayOnFest.com.
