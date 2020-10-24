KORN's BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH Signs With EARACHE RECORDS For New LOVE AND DEATH Album

October 24, 2020 0 Comments

KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch has inked a deal with Earache Records for the the next album from his LOVE AND DEATH project. According to Welch's Nashville-based management company Straight 8 Entertainment, Earache will handle international distribution for both physical and digital formats for the effort, which is due in 2021.

Last year, Welch confirmed to "Good Company" that he was "almost done" recording his new LOVE AND DEATH album. "I'm working with Jasen [Rauch] from BREAKING BENJAMIN," he said. "And I'm talking to Spencer [Chamberlain] from UNDEROATH about possibly doing something. And Lacey [Sturm] from FLYLEAF… She is singing on a cover song, but I can't tell you which song it is. It's gotta be a surprise."

Welch's last non-KORN release was the "Lo Lamento" single from LOVE AND DEATH, which came out in March 2016. Joining Welch on the track were Rauch, who produced the song, JR Bareis (from ISLANDER) and Dan Johnson from RED. Head shared vocal duties on the track with Bareis.

"Lo Lamento" was given away as a free download to everyone who purchased Welch's "With My Eyes Wide Open: Miracles And Mistakes On My Way Back To Korn" book.

Welch's first solo album, "Save Me From Myself", came out in 2008.

LOVE AND DEATH's debut full-length, "Between Here & Lost", was released in 2013.

KORN's latest album, "The Nothing", was released in September 2019 via Roadrunner/Elektra. The follow-up to 2016's "The Serenity Of Suffering" was once again produced by Nick Raskulinecz.

