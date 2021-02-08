KORN's BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH On Dealing With Pandemic: 'All Of This That We're Going Through Is Like A Reset For Us'

February 8, 2021

Revolver magazine recently connected with KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch via Instagram for a candid chat about creativity, inspiration and the challenges of staying sane in our crazy times.

Asked what advice he had for people who were losing hope during the coronavirus pandemic, Welch said (see video below): "There's a wise text from way back in the past that says, 'Let patience have its perfect work, and then you'll be lacking nothing.'

"I think all of this that we're going through is like a reset for us. And if we [can hold on] and be patient — I know everyone's been patient, waiting for this to go away. But I don't think it's gonna be much longer. Hopefully by summer, it's just gonna start opening and whatnot.

"Patience is such a virtue — it really is. It may be a cliché, but it's really true. And so just dig deep within yourself and do whatever you have to do to find that strength."

Welch's LOVE AND DEATH project will release its new album, "Perfectly Preserved", on February 12 via Earache Records.

To coincide with "Perfectly Preserved"'s release, LOVE AND DEATH will play a livestreamed concert on February 12. Joining the band for the streaming event will be Lacey Sturm of FLYLEAF, Keith Wallen of BREAKING BENJAMIN and Matty Mullins of MEMPHIS MAY FIRE. Tickets for the show, along with album merchandise bundles, are available at this location.

"Perfectly Preserved" marks the introduction of guitarist, bassist and co-songwriter Jasen Rauch as a full-fledged member of the band, as well as second time producer for LOVE AND DEATH (co-produced by Joe Rickard). Jasen, best known as an integral part of chart-topping rockers BREAKING BENJAMIN, produced LOVE AND DEATH's first album in 2013. The duo first met a year or two after the release of Head's solo album, "Save Me From Myself" (2008). As Head experimented with synthesizers, it was Rauch who encouraged him to pick up his guitar and churn out new riffs.

