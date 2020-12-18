KORN's BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH On Dealing With Coronavirus Crisis: 'God's Been Showing Me That He's Got It'

In an appearance on the latest episode of the "Provoke & Inspire" podcast, KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch spoke about how he has been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. He said (see video below): "It's been really amazing. 'Cause all this uncertainty happened: 'What are we gonna do?' And all these opportunities came to work on music.

"My heart goes out to the ones that are struggling right now, but as for me, it's worked out pretty well, and I'm very thankful," he continued. "I'm just praying for everyone to get through this. And God's just been showing me that he's got it. Just like last time.

"In 2008, I lost everything — I lost vehicles, I went into bankruptcy, all that stuff. And I feel like this time, I was given a lot of gifts instead of falling with all the crap that's going on.

"I know how to be in a lot of trials and [go through] hard times like this, and I know both ways God provides what you need," Welch added. "Last time, I didn't end up in jail; I didn't end up on the streets — He provided for me. And this time I'm doing really well. So it's all about trust. So I think that's what He's teaching me even more this year — just trusting Him in everything. It's like Philippians 4:13: 'I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,' and that's preceded by Paul saying that 'I've learned to live in lack, and I've learned to live in plenty.' So that's what we're doing here — we're learning to trust Him in both of those scenarios."

Welch left KORN in early 2005, at the same time announcing that he kicked his addictions to drugs and alcohol by becoming a born-again Christian. He rejoined the band in 2013.

Both Welch and KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu have had highly public, though separate, conversion experiences, ones that have been greeted with a certain amount of skepticism.

KORN's latest album, "The Nothing", was released in September 2019 via Roadrunner/Elektra. The follow-up to 2016's "The Serenity Of Suffering" was once again produced by Nick Raskulinecz.

Welch's LOVE AND DEATH project will release its second album, "Perfectly Preserved", on February 12 via Earache Records.

