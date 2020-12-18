KORN's BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH On Dealing With Coronavirus Crisis: 'God's Been Showing Me That He's Got It'

December 18, 2020 0 Comments

KORN's BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH On Dealing With Coronavirus Crisis: 'God's Been Showing Me That He's Got It'

In an appearance on the latest episode of the "Provoke & Inspire" podcast, KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch spoke about how he has been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. He said (see video below): "It's been really amazing. 'Cause all this uncertainty happened: 'What are we gonna do?' And all these opportunities came to work on music.

"My heart goes out to the ones that are struggling right now, but as for me, it's worked out pretty well, and I'm very thankful," he continued. "I'm just praying for everyone to get through this. And God's just been showing me that he's got it. Just like last time.

"In 2008, I lost everything — I lost vehicles, I went into bankruptcy, all that stuff. And I feel like this time, I was given a lot of gifts instead of falling with all the crap that's going on.

"I know how to be in a lot of trials and [go through] hard times like this, and I know both ways God provides what you need," Welch added. "Last time, I didn't end up in jail; I didn't end up on the streets — He provided for me. And this time I'm doing really well. So it's all about trust. So I think that's what He's teaching me even more this year — just trusting Him in everything. It's like Philippians 4:13: 'I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,' and that's preceded by Paul saying that 'I've learned to live in lack, and I've learned to live in plenty.' So that's what we're doing here — we're learning to trust Him in both of those scenarios."

Welch left KORN in early 2005, at the same time announcing that he kicked his addictions to drugs and alcohol by becoming a born-again Christian. He rejoined the band in 2013.

Both Welch and KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu have had highly public, though separate, conversion experiences, ones that have been greeted with a certain amount of skepticism.

KORN's latest album, "The Nothing", was released in September 2019 via Roadrunner/Elektra. The follow-up to 2016's "The Serenity Of Suffering" was once again produced by Nick Raskulinecz.

Welch's LOVE AND DEATH project will release its second album, "Perfectly Preserved", on February 12 via Earache Records.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).