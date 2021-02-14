KORN's BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH: Music Is More Important Than Ever For Me

KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch spoke to "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, about the role of music in his life, especially as someone who got sober and found faith more than a decade and a half ago.

"I just feel like music is so important for the human soul — for some more than others," he said (hear audio below). "We're all created different; we've all got different things going, different mechanisms, or whatever you call it, in us.

"I'm an emotional guy, and I feel greatly — I feel the highs and I feel the lows," he continued. "And so music has really been there for me to help carry me out of the lows and help me soar in the highs. And for now, I just feel like music balances me in a special way to center and focus on the internal, which is my mind and my emotions, to stay steady, to stay at peace. Contentment is the key word, I think, that I'm looking for in life.

"What I do is I go to this instrumental, atmospheric music, and I go to my contemplation and meditation, and I just center myself there," Welch added. "And every day I do it, and it's so beneficial for me. And then, when I wanna have fun, I listen to the crazy stuff. But music is so important for me — more than ever — especially during these times that we're in."

Welch left KORN in early 2005, at the same time announcing that he kicked his addictions to drugs and alcohol by becoming a born-again Christian. He rejoined the band in 2013.

Both Welch and KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu have had highly public, though separate, conversion experiences, ones that have been greeted with a certain amount of skepticism.

Welch's LOVE AND DEATH project released its new album, "Perfectly Preserved", on February 12 via Earache Records.

