KORN's BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH: JONATHAN DAVIS 'Started Falling In Love With Heavy Music Again'

February 13, 2020 0 Comments

KORN's BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH: JONATHAN DAVIS 'Started Falling In Love With Heavy Music Again'

In a brand new interview with Two Doods Reviews, KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch was asked how he and his multi-million-selling bandmates manage to make music that is still relevant and full of angst, nearly three decades after the group's inception. He replied (hear audio below): "Well, there's a lot of other things in life that can wrong. And when you have money, it's not like everything's perfect. Like, our latest record, our singer's [Jonathan Davis] wife passed away during the writing of the record, so that's where we got the angst for the last record [2019's 'The Nothing']. The couple of records before that, when I just rejoined and everything, it was him really getting his aggressions out on the fact that she was very sick and she was a massive addict. Then we was writing songs a lot about that. The dude is tortured soul, man. I'm telling you. In order to be Jonathan Davis, he needs to go through all this trauma. But all of us in life go through shit, so that's what we've done with our band — is process pain."

Welch also elaborated on the writing process for "The Nothing", saying: "Going in with the music was the same thing — we go in and we just start. We get in a room and start jamming and come up with riffs. Like I said, our singer's wife passed away and then things changed. I wouldn't say the writing of the music changed, [but] I think the purpose of the record was changing, and it was just really, really heavy. And we didn't even know when we'd get started back into it. But I would say that's what made it different. And another thing cool is that Jonathan started falling in love with heavy music again. 'Cause he went through his different styles that he liked and whatnot. And I don't know — he's come back around. And I'm a heavy guy — I love heavy, heavy music. And so does Munky, the other guitar player, so we were quite happy and quite pleased to hear him saying that he wants to go back in that direction."

This past September, "The Nothing" debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart with 33,000 equivalent album units earned (of which 29,000 were in album sales) in its first week of release. KORN tied VAN HALEN for the fifth-most top 10s on the chart among rock bands; ahead of them: THE ROLLING STONES, with 37, THE BEATLES (32), DAVE MATTHEWS BAND (16) and SANTANA (16). "The Nothing" is KORN's 14th Billboard 200 top 10 album.

"The Nothing" was released on September 13 via Roadrunner/Elektra. The follow-up to 2016's "The Serenity Of Suffering" was once again produced by Nick Raskulinecz.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).