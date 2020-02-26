KORN's BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH Announces ZIVEL State-Of-The-Art Performance And Recovery Suite

Zivel, the all-in-one performance and recovery suite of author, documentarian, and musician Brian "Head" Welch of KORN, has officially opened its first facilities in Bakersfield, California and Nashville, Tennessee. Welch, the founding guitarist of the Grammy Award-winning band KORN, and the star of the acclaimed documentary "Loud Krazy Love", co-founded Zivel in the interest of helping people function at their best. The facilities, which focus on physical, mental, and emotional well-being, were inspired by the constant fatigue that touring musicians often endure.

As Welch notes: "In 2005, I found healing after years of struggling with addiction, depression, and suicidal ideation. I consider myself extremely blessed to have been made whole — body, mind and spirit — and I've devoted my life to help others find the healing they deserve. The most exciting thing for me about Zivel is that our services can help revitalize every part of a person's life — body, mind and spirit — which again, is what I feel is my life's purpose."

That is why in 2018 he partnered with Dr. Matt O'Neill, PT, DPT, to form Zivel. Dr. O'Neill has over 15 years of clinical experience, treating patients that struggled with everything from headaches to brain injuries. However, it was while Dr. O'Neill was traveling as the physical therapist for KORN in 2017, that he experienced firsthand the abuse that is felt by touring musicians on the road: long, restless nights on a bus, constant noise, isolation from family, and constant movement from city to city and between time zones. All of this caused him, like every touring artist, to feel physically exhausted and mentally drained. To combat this, Dr. O'Neill tried salt water floating for the first time and experienced a substantial difference with how he felt physically and mentally, which he shared with Welch soon after.

This led to the founding of Zivel and the expanded search for services that would help people as much as the floating helped Dr. O'Neill. Since 2018, Welch and Dr. O'Neill, along with their unrivaled leadership team, have created an environment with the most effective healing services offered to people in a single location. These include: Saltwater Floating - Sensory Deprivation, Cryotherapy, Infrared Sauna, Oxygen Therapy, and Compression Therapy.

These services are scientifically and therapeutically proven to help reduce stress, anxiety, pain, and muscle tension, while improving mental clarity, sleep, and physical performance. They truly help people from all walks of life perform better and recover faster.

Additionally, Zivel has plans to expand in 2020 with multiple locations under construction or in the pre-construction phase in: Melbourne, Florida; Macon, Georgia; Houston, Texas; Kearney, Nebraska; and Arizona.

"Our goal is to open locations in every state, and eventually around the world to help people young and old. Because Zivel is more than just another spa offering, it is a way of life, where we truly believe that everyone should be treated and feel like a rock star," commented Welch and Dr. O'Neill.