KORN Wrote A New Album While In Quarantine

KORN frontman Jonathan Davis has told Kerrang! magazine that he and his bandmates have used their coronavirus downtime to work on new music. "We just got done writing a record," he said, before adding: "The band is in different spots all over the place now, too. I'm in Bakersfield, a couple of guys are in L.A. and a couple of guys are in Nashville. It's like an act of God to get us all together to do anything. We have to plan that all out. I'm sure there are a bazillion other bands with new music to release, too. In the meantime, let's just go out, play live and have some fun."

Earlier this year, KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch also confirmed that the band was writing new material. "I think it's no secret that every band is getting together and there's probably going to be a lot of records coming out," he said.

"We've been throwing ideas back and forth, but it's been hard because of the pandemic and whatnot because Munky [James Shaffer, guitar] lives in Los Angeles — right in the thick of it," he continued. "“One in five people has it there. Thank god Munky has not got it, he lives with his wife and her family, and his mother-in-law, they've gotta be careful with her.

"It's been really crazy, but we managed to get together and we're deciding what we're gonna do, but we're coming up with some cool ideas and are hopefully going to make an announcement pretty soon."

Last month, KORN announced a global streaming event, "Korn: Monumental". Scheduled for Saturday, April 24 at 1:00 p.m. PDT / 4:00 p.m. EDT / 9:00 p.m. BST / 10:00 p.m. CEST, the ticketed immersive concert experience will broadcast worldwide from the set of the "Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience". Produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, the performance promises to be an unforgettable set from the iconic band, highlighted by rare and sought-after deep cuts and classics from their legendary catalog. Since KORN's latest critically acclaimed album, "The Nothing", never received a proper tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "Korn: Monumental" will mark the live debut of select tracks from the new record for fans around

"The Nothing" came out in September 2019 via Roadrunner/Elektra. The follow-up to 2016's "The Serenity Of Suffering" was once again produced by Nick Raskulinecz.