KORN Singer Opens Up About Losing Wife And Mother

KORN singer Jonathan Davis has opened up about losing both his mother and his estranged wife within the same time span in the fifth and latest chapter of a documentary on the making of the band's new LP, "The Nothing".

Davis says in the new video: "The whole album is a grieving process... I went to a really dark place and I brought something back from there that has stayed with me ever since I lost [my wife]."

Davis's wife Deven died in August 2018 at the age of 39 from the effects of mixing five drugs, including cocaine and heroin

The former girl-on-girl porn star reportedly suffered with sobriety and substance abuse throughout her life.

According to Jonathan, Deven also battled alcohol and a sex and gambling addiction.

In a statement released shortly after her death, Jonathan called Deven "an amazing wife, amazing mother and amazing friend" who was suffering from "a very serious mental illness."

After marrying Jonathan in 2004, Deven and the singer had two kids together, Pirate and Zeppelin. (Jonathan's first son from his previous marriage, Nathan, turned 24 this fall.)

KORN guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer told "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, that "it was not easy" trying to come up with fresh music for "The Nothing" knowing that it could be the basis for catharsis for Jonathan. "As anybody knows, and most people do, when you're dealing with grief and loss, you go through different phases, different stages — you can be angry one day and sad the next, and it could go on and on like that for months," he said. "So, actually, what he started out, what he wanted us to do was much heavier than anything we've ever done, and then that kind of changed when we started handing him some demos that me, Brian ['Head' Welch, guitar] and Ray [Luzier, drums] were working on. It started leaning towards more of a melodic thing. I think that's just kind of what resonated with him when it came time to write lyrics and stuff. So, it changed a little bit, but that's part of the creative process."

"The Nothing", KORN's 13th studio LP, came out earlier this year. The band will hit the road with BREAKING BENJAMIN in early 2020, starting on January 23 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

