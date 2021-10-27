KORN Singer JONATHAN DAVIS Unboxes His 'Pop! Rocks' Figure (Video)

A short video of KORN singer Jonathan Davis unboxing his figure from the popular vinyl collectible company Funko — best known for its big-headed Pop! figures — can be seen below.

In the clip, Davis says in part: "When they came to me, we came up with the packaging, the box and the look for this little guy, 'cause we wanted to start it off where it all began. This is around 1997, [the second KORN album] 'Life Is Peachy', and I [wore] the purple sequined jumpsuit. We had a problem — we couldn't get it shiny 'cause there was no kind of paint, so they kind of made little dots to represent the sequins. But I really, really dig this. This is cool."

Other artists who have gotten the Pop! Rocks treatment in the past include KISS, IRON MAIDEN, METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, DEF LEPPARD, Rob Zombie, SLIPKNOT, SLAYER, GHOST and MOTÖRHEAD.

A Funko vinyl Pop! figure, or popularly known as a "Pop!", is packaged carefully inside a box with a transparent front. The figurine is made out of vinyl and may come as a bobblehead.

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters.

Earlier this year, Funko said it took a majority stake in TokenWave, which develops an app and website for "showcasing and tracking" Non-Fungible Token holdings. In addition, Funko is trying to expand its e-commerce and international businesses. It said it also plans to grow its other main business Loungefly, which sells handbags, clothing and other accessories.

Jonathan Davis unboxing his Pop! Figure!

Check out Jonathan Davis unboxing his Pop! figure! #Funko #FunkoPop

Posted by Funko on Tuesday, October 26, 2021


Popapalooza 2021 Reveals: Pop! Rocks: Jonathan Davis!
Coming soon – will be available first at EMP in the U.K. & Europe.

Posted by Funko Europe on Thursday, July 1, 2021

