KORN Reschedules European Tour For Spring 2021

KORN's previously announced European summer 2020 tour dates have been rescheduled to maintain the safety of the band's fans, crew, and venue staff. All existing tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows in May/June 2021.
KORN says: "We look forward to returning next summer."
2021 tour dates:
May 28 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Tipsport Arena
May 29 - Bratislava, Slovakia @ NTC Arena
May 31 - Warsaw, Poland @ Arena COS Torwar*
Jun. 03 - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena
Jun. 08 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
Jun. 14 - Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
Jun. 17 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Gröna Lund
KORN's latest album, "The Nothing", came out last September. The disc debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart with 33,000 equivalent album units earned (of which 29,000 were in album sales) in its first week of release. KORN tied VAN HALEN for the fifth-most top 10s on the chart among rock bands; ahead of them: THE ROLLING STONES, with 37, THE BEATLES (32), DAVE MATTHEWS BAND (16) and SANTANA (16). "The Nothing" is KORN's 14th Billboard 200 top 10 album.
"The Nothing" was released via Roadrunner/Elektra. The follow-up to 2016's "The Serenity Of Suffering" was once again produced by Nick Raskulinecz.
In addition to first single "You'll Never Find Me", KORN released the "Cold" and "Can You Hear Me" songs prior to "The Nothing"'s arrival.
KORN guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer told Dread Central about "The Nothing": "We put a whole year into this record. That's something we hadn't done since 'Untouchables' in 2002. So, we really sat with these songs, lived with them, had time to reflect on them, and then went back and worked on them some more. We didn't rush it through just to put something out in order to get back on tour. I know a lot of bands do that; we've done it in the past too — I'm guilty. But this time we wanted to spend time with our families and take our time to make some great music. So, we spaced things out and really enjoyed being in the moment."
