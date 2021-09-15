KORN Replaces FAITH NO MORE On SYSTEM OF A DOWN West Coast Shows

KORN has replaced FAITH NO MORE as the support act for SYSTEM OF A DOWN on a short run of West Coast dates this fall.

On Tuesday (September 14), FAITH NO MORE canceled a number of shows that were originally scheduled for September and October, saying frontman Mike Patton is unable to perform as hoped due to mental health issues, partially exacerbated by the pandemic. A short time later, SYSTEM OF A DOWN issued a statement saying that it supported "FAITH NO MORE's decision to put the wellness of Mike first," and adding that it hoped the two acts could share the stage together in the future.

SYSTEM OF A DOWN, KORN and RUSSIAN CIRCLES will now play together on October 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada; October 16 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California; October 18 at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California; and on October 22 and October 23 at Banc Of California stadium in Los Angeles, California. HELMET will join the bill for the two Los Angeles dates.

Earlier this month, KORN guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer tested positive for COVID-19. He is being temporarily replaced on the road by J.R. Bareis, who is also in the band LOVE AND DEATH with KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch.

Bareis played his first concert of 2021 with KORN this on September 9 at USANA Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Bareis is not the only session musician who is playing with KORN right now. Bassist Roberto "Ra" Díaz (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) is filling in for Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu on KORN's current tour after Fieldy announced in June that he would sit out the trek in order to "heal" after "falling back" on some of his "bad habits."

SYSTEM OF A DOWN, KORN and RUSSIAN CIRCLES tour dates:

Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 16 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

Oct. 18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

SYSTEM OF A DOWN, KORN, RUSSIAN CIRCLES and HELMET tour dates:

Oct. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc Of CA Stadium

Oct. 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc Of CA Stadium

