KORN Releases Music Video For 'Can You Hear Me'

KORN's music video for the song "Can You Hear Me" can be seen below. The clip was filmed and directed by Adam Mason and was produced by Elizabeth Mason.

"Can You Hear Me" is taken from KORN's latest album, "The Nothing", which came out last September. The disc debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart with 33,000 equivalent album units earned (of which 29,000 were in album sales) in its first week of release. KORN tied VAN HALEN for the fifth-most top 10s on the chart among rock bands; ahead of them: THE ROLLING STONES, with 37, THE BEATLES (32), DAVE MATTHEWS BAND (16) and SANTANA (16). "The Nothing" is KORN's 14th Billboard 200 top 10 album.

"The Nothing" was released via Roadrunner/Elektra. The follow-up to 2016's "The Serenity Of Suffering" was once again produced by Nick Raskulinecz.

In addition to first single "You'll Never Find Me", KORN released the "Cold" and "Can You Hear Me" songs prior to "The Nothing"'s arrival.

KORN guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer told Dread Central about "The Nothing": "We put a whole year into this record. That's something we hadn't done since 'Untouchables' in 2002. So, we really sat with these songs, lived with them, had time to reflect on them, and then went back and worked on them some more. We didn't rush it through just to put something out in order to get back on tour. I know a lot of bands do that; we've done it in the past too — I'm guilty. But this time we wanted to spend time with our families and take our time to make some great music. So, we spaced things out and really enjoyed being in the moment."

