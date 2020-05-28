KORN Records Acoustic Version Of 'Can You Hear Me' While In Quarantine

A newly recorded acoustic version of the KORN song "Can You Hear Me" premiered earlier today (Thursday, May 28) on SiriusXM Octane. The original track appeared on the band's latest album, "The Nothing", which came out last September.

Regarding KORN's decision to record a more laid-back rendition of "Can You Hear Me", Davis told SiriusXM's Jose Mangin (see video below): "We just got together — me and the guys — and we just did this from sending files to each other, 'cause we're all stuck in our houses. We came up with this acoustic version of the song that's really stripped down. And I love it.

"If it's a good song, it usually translates well to any form you put it in," he added. "I learned that… I remember [producer] Rick Rubin saying it's a good song if it translates well with just an acoustic guitar and vocals. So we just got together and vibed it out, and it's a really cool, different version of it.

"I love the song. It was a song I wrote back — it was around 2014 on the road, actually. I wrote the melody. I woke up and put it in my computer and I didn't touch it for another couple of months and came back to it. It's a special song to me. It's a song about depression… I'm glad people are digging it. And hopefully they dig this version."

"The Nothing" debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart with 33,000 equivalent album units earned (of which 29,000 were in album sales) in its first week of release. KORN tied VAN HALEN for the fifth-most top 10s on the chart among rock bands; ahead of them: THE ROLLING STONES, with 37, THE BEATLES (32), DAVE MATTHEWS BAND (16) and SANTANA (16). "The Nothing" was KORN's 14th Billboard 200 top 10 album.

"The Nothing" was released via Roadrunner/Elektra. The follow-up to 2016's "The Serenity Of Suffering" was once again produced by Nick Raskulinecz.

In a statement around the time the album was announced, Davis explained his vision of "The Nothing". "Deep, within our Earth lives an extraordinary force," he said. "Very few are aware of the magnitude and significance of this place where good/evil, dark/light, bliss/torment, loss/gain and hope/despair all exist as one — pulling at us every moment of our lives. … There is a miraculous and small realm within this vortex and it's the only place where balance between these dynamic and polarizing forces exists —where the soul finds its refuge. Welcome to…..The Nothing."

