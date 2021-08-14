KORN 'Postpones' Scranton Concert After Confirmed COVID-19 Case Within The Band's Camp

KORN has "postponed" its show tonight (Saturday, August 14) at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvnia after an undisclosed person "within the KORN camp" tested positive for COVID-19.

KORN shared the news of the postponement in a statement posted on social media. The band wrote: "Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the KORN camp. The safety of our artists, crew, venue staff, and fans are our top priority, so we must postpone the show tonight.

"We're deeply sorry for this unfortunate last minute news, but please hold on to your tickets while we work to get your rescheduled date sorted ASAP with Live Nation and The Pavilion at Montage Mountain. Thank you for your understanding, and stay safe out there. We'll be back soon."

In the past couple of weeks, a number of high-profile hard rock and heavy metal artists — including IRON MAIDEN's Bruce Dickinson, TESLA, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SHINEDOWN and LIMP BIZKIT — have called off shows or played concerts without members who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The cancelations and the increased number of COVID-19 infections are driven in large part by the fact that the delta variant of the coronavirus, now the most common strain circulating in the United States, has a supercharged transmissibility, driven in part by how the mutated virus behaves in the body after infection.

New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 illness are spreading in the United States and other countries. Current data suggest that COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States offer protection against most variants. However, some variants might cause illness in some people after they are fully vaccinated.

According to Healthline, data so far suggests efficacy rates against the delta variant of more than 67 percent for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 72 to 95 percent for the Moderna vaccine, and 64 to 96 percent for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Even though vaccines offer different ranges of protection, experts say getting fully vaccinated is crucial.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last Sunday that while vaccinated people can carry and spread the virus in what is known as "breakthrough infections," people largely driving the current surge were unvaccinated.

As the virus spreads, it can mutate and create more dangerous variants. Consequently, "there could be a variant that's lingering out there that can push aside delta," Fauci said.

