KORN Joins Forces With 'World Of Tanks Blitz' For 'Finally Free' Music Video

Wargaming today announced that KORN and free-to-play video game titan World Of Tanks Blitz launched a special Halloween collaboration, revealing the music video for "Finally Free", a track featured on KORN's latest studio album, "The Nothing". The exclusive video sets the stage for World Of Tanks Blitz's brand-new Halloween mode: Burning Games. Watch it below.

Fans of the band and World Of Tanks Blitz players won't want to miss out on Convergence, a five-stage event which brings KORN to the widely popular game that boasts more than 137 million downloads globally. From October 16 through October 24, all players can complete in-game challenges to uncover pieces of band artwork and extra special items.

This event also features the brand-new Burning Games mode, where players will fight for dominance on the battlefield in order to secure in-game rewards. In a Halloween-themed twist, from the time the battle clock starts, every vehicle on the battlefield will start draining health like a vampire, and players will need to deal damage to their foes in order to get their health back. The Burning Games mode is available to all vehicles Tier V and above and runs from October 16 until October 24.

"Wargaming is no stranger to musical collaborations, having teamed up with IRON MAIDEN, Swedish metallers SABATON and punk rock outfit THE OFFSPRING for previous projects," said Andrey Ryabovol, product director of World Of Tanks Blitz. "KORN is the perfect partner for our Halloween event, and we can't wait for rock fans and World Of Tanks Blitz players to experience this exciting collaboration."

KORN singer Jonathan Davis said: "I really like World Of Tanks Blitz. It's true to the era, there are a lot of great tanks in there, and you don't just jump in and start shooting. I think there is a connection between rock and video games because video games are intense and rock 'n' roll music is intense. It seems like they have always gone hand in hand."

The music video for "Finally Free" tells the story of Captain, a die-hard KORN fan (and a known character in the World Of Tanks Blitz universe) who's doing all he can to get to KORN's live performance at the "Burning Games". The problem is a crew of wasteland raiders who do all they can to keep him from his goal. Will he make it to the front row of the KORN show in time?

The Halloween extravaganza will also include The Way Of The Raider, a 60-stage event. Tankers will be able to get Credits, Free XP, days of Premium Account, several camos, a сustom player profile, and two new post-apocalyptic vehicles: The Tier V Spike and the Tier VII Annihilator. Both tanks are featured in the new video from KORN. All tankers who complete all 60 stages will be able to get their hands on the unique animated "Radioactive Glow" camo. The Way Of The Raider runs from October 16 through October 31, and is available to all vehicles Tier V and above.

And finally, from October 24 through October 31, Mad Games makes a welcome return. A true fan favorite, the game mode gives tankers unique abilities ordinary tanks could only wish for.

