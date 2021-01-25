KORN Has 'Some Really Exciting News' Coming Soon

KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch, who is currently promoting the second album from his LOVE AND DEATH side project, has told U.K.'s Kerrang! magazine that he and his bandmates should have some exciting news to announce pretty soon.

"I asked the manager, because I'm doing LOVE AND DEATH but I know people are going to ask me about KORN, and he said, 'Just tell them the truth. Tell them that you've been getting together with them, you're working on some stuff, and that we've got some really exciting news coming out,'" Welch said. "I think we're gonna make some kind of announcement pretty soon, and that's pretty much all I can say."

Welch went on to say that most musicians have used the coronavirus downtime to get creative.

"I think it's no secret that every band is getting together and there's probably going to be a lot of records coming out," he said.

"We've been throwing ideas back and forth, but it's been hard because of the pandemic and whatnot because Munky [James Shaffer, guitar] lives in Los Angeles — right in the thick of it. One in five people has it there. Thank god Munky has not got it. He lives with his wife and her family, and his mother-in-law, they've gotta be careful with her.

"It's been really crazy, but we managed to get together and we're deciding what we're gonna do, but we're coming up with some cool ideas and are hopefully going to make an announcement pretty soon," he added.

Last month, Welch explained to Knotfest.com why KORN hasn't taken part in any live streams, like so many other artists have during the coronavirus pandemic. "Well, we actually were talking about it, and we were doing this and that with management," he said. "These [other] guys [in KORN] got young kids running around. And what are they gonna do? Just leave their wives with the home school stuff? I'm impressed with my KORN brothers; they're stepping up and doing school with their kids.

"KORN has toured for 25 years," he continued. "I left KORN for eight years and got to chill at home. These guys are taking this time to be family men, to be great fathers. Who's to say we won't do something soon, or early next year? I don't know. But I'm telling you, they are the best fathers, and I'm proud of them. So that's probably the reason — family first."

When Welch left KORN in early 2005, he simultaneously announced that he kicked his addictions to drugs and alcohol by becoming a born-again Christian.

Both Welch and KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu have had highly public, though separate, conversion experiences, ones that have been greeted with a certain amount of skepticism.

In October, KORN and free-to-play video game titan World Of Tanks Blitz launched a special Halloween collaboration, revealing the music video for "Finally Free", a track featured on KORN's latest studio album, "The Nothing". Thee months earlier, KORN released a cover of THE CHARLIE DANIELS BAND classic "The Devil Went Down To Georgia", featuring a guest appearance by rapper YelaWolf, exclusively via Bandcamp. All proceeds from the track were donated to Awakening Youth, a nonprofit organization devoted to young people faced with the loss of a parent due to divorce, addiction, death, being surrendered for adoption, or other reasons.

"The Nothing" was released in September 2019 via Roadrunner/Elektra. The follow-up to 2016's "The Serenity Of Suffering" was once again produced by Nick Raskulinecz.