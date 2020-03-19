KORN Guitarist MUNKY Says Coronavirus Pandemic Is 'Mother Nature Coming To Collect On The Karmic Debt'

KORN guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer has suggested that the coronavirus pandemic could be seen as an example of Mother Nature's pro-active response to humanity's tendency to overexploit natural conditions.

Last night (Wednesday, March 18), Shaffer took to his Twitter to share an uplifting viral poem by Minnesota syndicated columnist Laura Kelly Fanucci, and he included the following message: "Mother Nature comes to collect on the karmic debt. Hopefully we all learn something about ourselves, culture, our inter-connections on this planet"

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the spread of the new coronavirus, which began in China in late December, a pandemic on March 11. More than 220,000 cases have been reported worldwide and more than 9,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

According to CNN, up to 20% of people hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States are young adults between ages 20 to 44, a level significantly higher than the hospitalization rates for influenza, while 18% were between ages 45 and 54, a report issued Wednesday by the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention shows. The highest percentage of hospitalized patients was at 26% between ages 65 and 84.

