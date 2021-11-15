KORN Guitarist BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH's LOVE AND DEATH Project To Release 'Perfectly Preserved Live'

KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch's LOVE AND DEATH side project will release "Perfectly Preserved Live", a live album and video recording of its first concert in eight years. The DVD and Blu-ray will be available for purchase at major retailers such as Walmart, Barnes & Noble and Amazon on Tuesday, November 16, with the audio recording hitting streaming services on Friday, November 19.

"For myself and all of the musicians and crew involved, this concert experience was a bright light in the middle of such a dark and divided world. What a gift to capture this show during a moment in time that the entire planet will never forget," Welch said. "Big shoutout to the entire LOVE & DEATH team for making this concert DVD and stream available for all our fans. One of the few positive experiences to come out after 2020!"

It's a sentiment that guitarist Jasen Rauch echoes. "Having the opportunity to play during the pandemic and connect with fans, even if only in a remote way, was not only an amazing experience, but incredibly exciting and needed," he said.

"Perfectly Preserved Live" captures the release concert celebrating the launch of "Perfectly Preserved", LOVE & DEATH's sophomore album, which earned rave reviews from media and listeners alike.

The exceptional caliber of LOVE & DEATH's musiciancianship is carried over into the live performance that is immortalized on "Perfectly Preserved Live". The collaborative approach was taken to the next level with multiple guest appearances on stage, including a feature from MEMPHIS MAY FIRE's Matty Mullins on the song "White Flag".

"It was an absolute honor to perform 'White Flag' with LOVE & DEATH on their livestream," Mullins said. "KORN has certainly influenced me, but getting to know Brian on a personal level and seeing his heart in action has inspired me on a whole new level. The new LOVE & DEATH record rips, and I'm so stoked for people to check out this live DVD!"

Other special appearances include Keith Wallen (BREAKING BENJAMIN), who reprised his collaborations from the studio recording, and Lacey Sturm (FLYLEAF), who carried her part of passionate suicide prevention track "Let Me Love You". The result is an unforgettable concert that captures not only the spirit of the raw and emotive album, but the heart of the rock community as a whole.

In addition to playing "Perfectly Preserved" highlights like "Down", "Let Me Love You" and "The Hunter", longtime LOVE & DEATH fans will be glad to see that older tracks like "Meltdown", "By The Way" and the LOVE & DEATH spin on DEVO's "Whip It" all made the setlist as well. Taken as a whole, the performance is a true testament to the musical quality and deep emotional connection that the band has created.

"We hope everyone loves the DVD and cherishes the memory as much as we will for many years to come," Welch concluded.