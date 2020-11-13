KORN Guitarist BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH's LOVE AND DEATH Project To Release 'Perfectly Preserved' Album; 'Down' Single Available

November 13, 2020

LOVE AND DEATH, the project featuring KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch, will release its sophomore album, "Perfectly Preserved", on February 12 via Earache Records. The LP features guest appearances by ex-FLYLEAF singer Lacey Sturm, BREAKING BENJAMIN guitarist/backing vocalist Keith Wallen and RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA frontman Ryan Hayes.

The official lyric video for the album's first single, "Down", can be seen below.

"Perfectly Preserved" track listing:

01. Slow Fire
02. Infamy
03. Down
04. Death Of Us
05. Lo Lamento
06. The Hunter (feat. Keith Wallen)
07. Tragedy
08. Let Me Love You (feat. Lacey Sturm)
09. Affliction
10. White Flag (feat. Ryan Hayes)

Welch's last non-KORN release was the "Lo Lamento" single from LOVE AND DEATH, which came out in March 2016. Joining Welch on the track were BREAKING BENJAMIN guitarist Jasen Rauch, who produced the song, JR Bareis (from ISLANDER) and Dan Johnson from RED. Head shared vocal duties on the track with Bareis.

"Lo Lamento" was given away as a free download to everyone who purchased Welch's "With My Eyes Wide Open: Miracles And Mistakes On My Way Back To Korn" book.

Welch's first solo album, "Save Me From Myself", came out in 2008.

LOVE AND DEATH's debut full-length, "Between Here & Lost", was released in 2013.

KORN's latest album, "The Nothing", was released in September 2019 via Roadrunner/Elektra. The follow-up to 2016's "The Serenity Of Suffering" was once again produced by Nick Raskulinecz.


