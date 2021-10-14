KORN Drummer RAY LUZIER Tests Positive For COVID-19; Temporary Replacement Announced

KORN drummer Ray Luzier will miss the band's next three shows after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Filling in for him will be FEVER 333's Aric Improta.

Earlier today, KORN issued the following statement via social media: "Unfortunately, Ray has tested positive for COVID, and he will not be playing the next three shows in Vegas, Fresno, and Oakland. KORN will be continuing on as scheduled despite these circumstances.

"We are anticipating a quick recovery for Ray and he should be back to play the Los Angeles shows with us.

"Aric Improta from FEVER 333 will be filling in so we won't miss a beat."

Luzier is the third member of KORN to sit out shows on the band's current tour after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Last month, guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer missed several dates and was temporarily replaced by J.R. Bareis, who is also in the band LOVE AND DEATH with KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch. Bareis previously stepped in for Shaffer in August 2019 when Munky was forced to miss several KORN shows due to the impending birth of his child. In early August, singer Jonathan Davis contracted the virus, forcing the postponement of six dates and cancelation of two on KORN's U.S. tour.

At some of KORN's shows, Davis had been taking a seat on a custom throne near the drum riser due to lingering effects of his bout with COVID-19. In video footage of KORN's August 27 concert in Tinley Park, Illinois — his first gig back after revealing his positive diagnosis — Davis could be seen walking slowly around the stage, coughing and appearing to take a minute to catch his breath. According to TMZ, Davis also took occasional hits from an oxygen tank set up near this throne.

Bareis was not the only session musician to play with KORN on the current tour. Bassist Roberto "Ra" Díaz (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) is filling in for Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu after Fieldy announced in June that he would sit out the trek in order to "heal" after "falling back" on some of his "bad habits."

Upcoming KORN shows:

Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 16 - Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Oct. 18 - Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Oct. 22 - Los Angeles, CA – Banc Of California Stadium

Oct. 23 - Los Angeles, CA – Banc Of California Stadium

