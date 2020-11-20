KORN Bassist's STILLWELL Releases 'You Don't Wanna Know' Music Video

"You Don't Wanna Know", the new music video from STILLWELL, the band featuring KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu, vocalist/guitarist Anthony "Q-Unique" Quiles and P.O.D. drummer Noah "Wuv" Bernardo, can be seen below. The song is taken from STILLWELL's third album, "Supernatural Miracle", which was released in September.

"Supernatural Miracle" finds STILLWELL reconciling its eclectic and storied musical backgrounds, and highlighting the similarities between each member's celebrated careers.

"With this new album, STILLWELL sounds like one band instead of past albums where it feels like three or four different bands," Bernardo explains. "With Q on guitar, it enabled us to be more cohesive with sound and direction."

"We intentionally made sure to not sound like the other bands we're a part of, out of respect, integrity and just wanting to push ourselves creatively," says Arvizu. "If people want to hear KORN, P.O.D. or the 10 bands Q works with, they can just listen to those, STILLWELL is its own thing. We put together what I think is our best work yet."

Drawing on STILLWELL's past albums — "Raise It Up" (2015) and "Dirtbag" (2011) — "Supernatural Miracle" serves as the culmination of years' worth of finding their voice. With this release, these musical legends are sure to give you a fresh new look at who they are apart from their histories, but together as a collective.

"I feel like this album was a major crossroad for all of us," says Q-Unique. "Wuv and Fieldy gave me the space to step up with the guitar, and then to have the opportunity to write these songs together was extremely surreal for me. It's one of the reasons why we called the album 'Supernatural Miracle'. To make a long story short, everything fell into place, from writing, recording, schedules, videos and artwork. This album has been a smooth journey."

