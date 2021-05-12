KORN Announces Summer 2021 U.S. Tour With STAIND

Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum band KORN has announced an epic U.S. summer tour featuring very special guests STAIND on all dates. The tour will see both bands traversing the country this summer and will give fans the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night.

Produced by Live Nation, the coast-to-coast 28-city outing will kick off August 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida and make stops in Long Island, Detroit, Irvine, Phoenix, Austin and more, before wrapping up with a performance at Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion on September 21. Furthermore, both bands will perform at Louisville, Kentucky's Louder Than Life Festival on September 23.

Fans will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general on-sale for tickets beginning Friday, May 14 at 12:00 p.m. local time at www.livenation.com.

KORN North American summer tour dates with STAIND:

Aug. 05 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 07 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Aug. 08 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 14 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug. 17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 18 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 20 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Aug. 24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 25 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Aug. 28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 31 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sep. 02 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Sep. 03 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sep. 05 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Sep. 06 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

Sep. 09 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Sep. 11 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep. 12 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sep. 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sep. 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Sep. 18 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sep. 19 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sep. 21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep. 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

* Festival date

A stunning paean to loss and darkness, KORN's 2019 album "The Nothing" proved to be another historic release for the band. It marked their 14th Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 and lifted them into rarified air giving them the fifth-most Top 10 debuts of any rock band in the history of the chart. Led by singles "You'll Never Find Me", "Can You Hear Me" and "Cold", Noisey declared "The Nothing" "continues KORN's mission of probing the hidden corners and harsh realities of life within a shroud discordant darkness." Revolver crowned "The Nothing" "KORN's best album in over 10 years," while Metal Hammer affirmed the album "recaptures the genuine darkness of their earlier works" in a glowing 4.5-out-of-5 star review. The Fader added, "KORN have never shied away from innovation... the icons have always looked forward," and Los Angeles Times applauded the "…deep and potent performances from the band, evoking their ever-present rage but also feelings of loss and isolation." NME affirmed, "This urgent and important record will ensure the veterans don't get lost in the shuffle." Once again, KORN redefine, revitalize, and reimagine the scope of rock music as perennial outliers and enduring iconoclasts.

Formed in 1995, STAIND has released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million records worldwide. The album "Break The Cycle", released in 2001 and RIAA-certified five times platinum, featured the smash single "It's Been Awhile", one of the most played songs in modern rock history, spending 20 weeks at No. 1. In 2019, after a five-year hiatus, STAIND reunited for some unforgettable festival performances, and a reunion show at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut where their new album, "Live: It's Been Awhile", was recorded.