KORN Announces 'Requiem Mass' Intimate Ceremony And Performance

KORN will celebrate the arrival of its new album, "Requiem", with a special record-release event this coming Thursday, February 3 at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles, California. "Requiem Mass" will see the Southern California heavy music pioneers perform an intimate set in front of a 300 attendees.

Tickets to attend the gig in person will be made available at Amoeba Music's Hollywood location tomorrow (Tuesday, February 1) at 11 a.m. PDT on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are required to wear black funeral attire and will have to provide proof of vaccination. KORN-branded masks for all attendees will be handed out at the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring an item of remembrance to honor a loved one who has passed. Fans will be able to leave those items in the casket as part of the ceremonial procession.

"Requiem Mass" will be livestreamed via KORN's YouTube channel and will re-air on Sunday, February 6 at 10 a.m. PT.

KORN will kick off a short of shows with SYSTEM OF A DOWN tonight (Monday, January 31) in Phoenix, followed by dates in San Diego (February 1) and Los Angeles (February 4 and February 5). KORN's headlining tour with CHEVELLE and CODE ORANGE will launch March 4.

"Requiem" will be released on February 4, 2022 via Loma Vista Recordings. Due to the effects of COVID-19 and the inability to play live shows for the first time in KORN's illustrious career, the LP was conceived out of very different circumstances than the majority of the band's catalogue. It is an album born of time and the ability to create without pressure. Energized by a new creative process free of time constraints, KORN was able to do things with "Requiem" that the past two decades haven't always afforded them, such as taking additional time to experiment together or diligently recording to analog tape — processes which unearthed newfound sonic dimension and texture in their music.

"Requiem" was produced by Chris Collier and KORN.

