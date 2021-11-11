KORN Announces 'Requiem' Album; First Single 'Start The Healing' Now Available

KORN will release a new album, "Requiem", on February 4, 2022 via Loma Vista Recordings. The official music video for the disc's first single, "Start The Healing", directed by Tim Saccenti (FLYING LOTUS, RUN THE JEWELS, DEPECHE MODE), can be seen below. The clip is a live action and animated visual feast about death and re-birth amidst an array of preternatural creatures, humanoids and KORN's electrifying live performance symbolizing the dawn of a new era for the band.

In a statement, Saccenti explained of the visual, "Our idea for this video was to mutate that aspect of the DNA of KORN, of what makes them so inspiring, their mix of raw power and transportive aesthetics and human emotion. I wanted to take the viewer on an emotional journey, as the song does, a visceral, cathartic death and rebirth that will hopefully help transport the listener through whatever their personal struggles are. Collaborating with 3D artist Anthony Ciannamea, we tapped into KORN's mythology and explored their vast well of light and darkness to create a surreal, liminal-pace body-horror nightmare."

"Requiem" was created during the COVID-19 pandemic while KORN could not tour or play live shows for the first time in the band's career. Because of the time afforded to them, and without the pressure, KORN embraced a new creative process and took the time to experiment together and more.

KORN had been teasing "Start The Healing" since last week within an augmented reality filter and billboards bearing the band's logo.

"Requiem" is available for pre-order in an array of collectible formats. These include an exclusive silver vinyl variant strictly limited to 1,000 copies.

"Requiem" track listing:

01. Forgotten
02. Let The Dark Do The Rest
03. Start The Healing
04. Lost In The Grandeur
05. Disconnect
06. Hopeless And Beaten
07. Penance To Sorrow
08. My Confession
09. Worst Is On Its Way

Last month, KORN drummer Ray Luzier missed three of the band's shows after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Filling in for him was FEVER 333's Aric Improta.

Luzier was the third member of KORN to sit out shows on the band's recent tour after being diagnosed with COVID-19. A month earlier, guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer missed several dates and was temporarily replaced by J.R. Bareis, who is also in the band LOVE AND DEATH with KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch. Bareis previously stepped in for Shaffer in August 2019 when Munky was forced to miss several KORN shows due to the impending birth of his child. In early August, singer Jonathan Davis contracted the virus, forcing the postponement of six dates and cancelation of two on KORN's U.S. tour.

Bareis and Improta weren't the only session musicians to play with KORN on the latest tour. Bassist Roberto "Ra" Díaz (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) was filling in for Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu after Fieldy announced in June that he would sit out the trek in order to "heal" after "falling back" on some of his "bad habits."


