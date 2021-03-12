KORN Announces Global Streaming Event 'Korn: Monumental'

Continuing a legacy of groundbreaking achievements and radical innovation, Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum band KORN has announced details of its global streaming event, "Korn: Monumental".

Scheduled for Saturday, April 24 at 1:00 p.m. PDT / 4:00 p.m. EDT / 9:00 p.m. BST / 10:00 p.m. CEST, the ticketed immersive concert experience will broadcast worldwide from the set of the breath-taking "Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience". Produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, the performance promises to be an unforgettable set from the iconic band, highlighted by rare and sought-after deep cuts and classics from their legendary catalog. Since KORN's latest critically acclaimed album, "The Nothing", never received a proper tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "Korn: Monumental" will mark the live debut of select tracks from the new record for fans around the globe.

Tickets for this landmark global streaming event are on sale at www.KornLive.com at an early bird discount through Saturday, March 27. Fans can also purchase bundles and V.I.P. experiences, including exclusive merchandise, limited-edition autographed posters, and a virtual meet-and-greet with the entire band, which will be available as a digital download. "Korn: Monumental" will be available to stream for 72 hours through April 27 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Please note, this is a fully virtual event, there will be no in-person attendance permitted.

KORN vocalist Jonathan Davis remarked: "We hope you take part in this experience with us. And though it is not the same as performing live with you here, we still want to bring you some great music and a fun show."

Watch the official trailer for "Korn: Monumental" below.

Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, commented on KORN's global streaming event: "It's always exciting to break new ground with a band like KORN that has been with us for so many of our biggest festival moments over the years. The scale of the vision for this global stream event is even more than we've come to expect out of a KORN show and will be one of the biggest livestream events from a rock band we've seen yet. If you've ever wanted to know what a massive rock concert coming to life in your living room might look like, this is it. So turn out the lights, turn up the volume and get ready to rock."

