KORN And FAITH NO MORE Officially Cancel Summer 2020 North American Tour

KORN and FAITH NO MORE's previousy announced summer 2020 North American tour has been officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

Produced by Live Nation, the coast-to-coast 26-city trek — with special guests DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY, HELMET, SPOTLIGHTS, and '68 on select dates — was scheduled to kick off August 7 in Denver, Colorado and make stops in Irvine, Phoenix, Dallas, Brooklyn, Toronto and more, before wrapping up with a performance at St. Louis's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on September 17.

Earlier today (Friday, May 29), KORN released the following statement: "The Korn & @FaithNoMore Summer Tour will unfortunately no longer be taking place. It is with heavy hearts that we came to this decision out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our fans, crew, and fellow artists. Ticket holders will be emailed directly with their refund options, including a full refund, or you can request a 150% credit at @LiveNation venues + they will donate the number of tickets you originally purchased to healthcare workers on the front lines. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

KORN changed the rock world with the release of its self-titled debut album. It was a record that would pioneer a movement and blur genres, while the band's enduring success points to a larger cultural moment. Since forming, KORN has sold 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. Vocalist Jonathan Davis, guitarists James "Munky" Shaffer and Brian "Head" Welch, bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu, and drummer Ray Luzier have continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans and generations of artists around the globe. The level of KORN's reach transcends accolades and platinum certifications. They are a genuine movement in a way bands cannot be now," attests The Ringer.

FAITH NO MORE is Mike Bordin (drums), Roddy Bottum (keyboards), Bill Gould (bass), Jon Hudson (guitar), and Mike Patton (vocals). The San Francisco-born, platinum-selling band has released seven studio albums: "We Care A Lot" (1985), "Introduce Yourself" (1987), "The Real Thing" (1989), "Angel Dust" (1992), "King For A Day… Fool For A Lifetime" (1995), "Album Of The Year" (1997) and "Sol Invictus" (2015). "Sol Invictus" debuted atop the international sales charts: No. 2 in Australia, No. 4 in Germany, and No. 6 in both the U.S. and UK. Rolling Stone dubbed the 10-song album "triumphant," the New Yorker called it "a reminder of everything that made FAITH NO MORE great in the first place," and the Los Angeles Times said, "FAITH NO MORE has a history of defying expectations, and that's what it's doing again with 'Sol Invictus'."

