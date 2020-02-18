KORN And FAITH NO MORE Announce Co-Headline North American Summer Tour

Grammy Award-winning heavyweights KORN and the iconoclastic, platinum-selling FAITH NO MORE today announced their epic co-headline North American tour. The trek will see both bands traversing the continent this summer and will give fans the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night. The tour will also feature special guests DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY, HELMET, SPOTLIGHTS, and '68 on select dates.

Produced by Live Nation, the coast-to-coast 26-city outing will kick off August 7 in Denver, Colorado and make stops in Irvine, Phoenix, Dallas, Brooklyn, Toronto and more, before wrapping up with a performance at St. Louis's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on September 17.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 18 at 12:00 p.m. local time until Thursday, February 20 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

Tour dates:

Aug. 07 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Aug. 09 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 22 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 23 - The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 25 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug. 29 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 30 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Sep. 01 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sep. 02 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sep. 03 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sep. 05 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

Sep. 06 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sep. 09 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Sep. 10 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sep. 12 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sep. 13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Sep. 15 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep. 17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 7 - Aug. 27: with DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY, SPOTLIGHTS

Aug. 29 - Sep. 17: with HELMET, '68

KORN changed the rock world with the release of its self-titled debut album. It was a record that would pioneer a movement and blur genres, while the band's enduring success points to a larger cultural moment. Since forming, KORN has sold 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. Vocalist Jonathan Davis, guitarists James "Munky" Shaffer and Brian "Head" Welch, bassist Reginald "Fieldy” Arvizu, and drummer Ray Luzier have continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans and generations of artists around the globe. The level of KORN's reach transcends accolades and platinum certifications. They are a genuine movement in a way bands cannot be now," attests The Ringer.

FAITH NO MORE is Mike Bordin (drums), Roddy Bottum (keyboards), Bill Gould (bass), Jon Hudson (guitar), and Mike Patton (vocals). The San Francisco-born, platinum-selling band has released seven studio albums: "We Care A Lot" (1985), "Introduce Yourself" (1987), "The Real Thing" (1989), "Angel Dust" (1992), "King For A Day… Fool For A Lifetime" (1995), "Album Of The Year" (1997) and "Sol Invictus" (2015). "Sol Invictus" debuted atop the international sales charts: No. 2 in Australia, No. 4 in Germany, and No. 6 in both the U.S. and UK. Rolling Stone dubbed the 10-song album "triumphant," the New Yorker called it "a reminder of everything that made FAITH NO MORE great in the first place," and the Los Angeles Times said, "FAITH NO MORE has a history of defying expectations, and that’s what it’s doing again with 'Sol Invictus'."