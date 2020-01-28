KOBRA AND THE LOTUS, THE AGONIST And STRIKER Among 2020 JUNO AWARDS Nominees

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS, STRIKER and THE AGONIST are among the nominees in the "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" category at this year's Juno Awards (the Canadian equivalent of the Grammy Awards), set to be held on Sunday, March 15 at the the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. It was announced this morning that Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara will host the show, which will be broadcast live on CBC.
Artists who released albums between September 1, 2018 and November 8, 2019 were eligible for nominations.
Eligible musicians must be Canadian citizens. This is defined by CARAS as 50 percent or more of group members holding Canadian birth certificates, passports or are Canadian Permanent Resident(s) with residency in Canada during the last six months of the eligibility period.
"Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" nominees:
* KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - "Evolution" (Napalm/The Orchard)
* LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - "Martyr" (Cyper Proxy/Independent)
* SINGLE MOTHERS DINE ALONE - "Through A Wall" (The Orchard)
* STRIKER - "Play To Win Striker" (Record Breaking Records/Independent)
* THE AGONIST - "Orphans" (Rodeostar/The Orchard)
A complete list of Juno Awards nominees can be found here.
